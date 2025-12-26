كسب فريق الهلال نظيره الخليج بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ 11 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وسجل أهداف الهلال، محمد كنو، وسافيتش، ومالكوم عند الدقائق (18، 39، 57)، فيما سجل هدفي الخليج جيّشوا كينغ، وجورجيس ماسوراس، عند الدقيقتين (79، 84).


وبهذه النتيجة ارتفع رصيد الهلال إلى (26) نقطة في المركز الثاني، وتجمد رصيد الخليج عند (14) نقطة، في المركز الثامن مؤقتًا، لحين اكتمال مباريات الجولة التي تختتم غدًا.