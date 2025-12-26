كسب فريق الهلال نظيره الخليج بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ 11 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).
وسجل أهداف الهلال، محمد كنو، وسافيتش، ومالكوم عند الدقائق (18، 39، 57)، فيما سجل هدفي الخليج جيّشوا كينغ، وجورجيس ماسوراس، عند الدقيقتين (79، 84).
وبهذه النتيجة ارتفع رصيد الهلال إلى (26) نقطة في المركز الثاني، وتجمد رصيد الخليج عند (14) نقطة، في المركز الثامن مؤقتًا، لحين اكتمال مباريات الجولة التي تختتم غدًا.
The Al-Hilal team won against Al-Khaleej with a score of 3 goals to 2 in the match that took place today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).
The goals for Al-Hilal were scored by Mohammed Kanno, Savic, and Malcolm at the minutes (18, 39, 57), while Al-Khaleej's goals were scored by Jaisoh King and Georgios Masouras at the minutes (79, 84).
With this result, Al-Hilal's points increased to (26) in second place, while Al-Khaleej's points remained at (14), temporarily in eighth place, until the completion of the matches of the round, which will conclude tomorrow.