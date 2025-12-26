The Al-Hilal team won against Al-Khaleej with a score of 3 goals to 2 in the match that took place today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



The goals for Al-Hilal were scored by Mohammed Kanno, Savic, and Malcolm at the minutes (18, 39, 57), while Al-Khaleej's goals were scored by Jaisoh King and Georgios Masouras at the minutes (79, 84).



With this result, Al-Hilal's points increased to (26) in second place, while Al-Khaleej's points remained at (14), temporarily in eighth place, until the completion of the matches of the round, which will conclude tomorrow.