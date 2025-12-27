أمطار غزيرة على جنوب حائل.. والجهات المعنية تعزز الجاهزية

The southern region of Hail witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday evening, affecting villages, cities, and centers in southern Hail, including Al-Ish, Al-Hamriyah, and Sarra. This led to the flow of valleys and streams and the widening of flood channels along several natural pathways.

Field scenes showed water flowing between mountainous formations and sandy plains, with the formation of water channels crossing some dirt roads, amidst a noticeable presence of vehicles in water collection areas, especially near palm farms and low-lying plains.

In conjunction with the rainy conditions, relevant authorities enhanced their preventive presence by monitoring the most flood-prone areas, emphasizing the need for caution while traveling on open roads and areas close to valleys.

The authorities urged residents and visitors to avoid approaching flood channels and valley crossings, to adhere to safety instructions, and to follow official alerts regarding the weather conditions, especially in low-lying areas and streams where water movement accelerates.

This situation recurs in southern Hail with the activity of cumulus clouds and the varied terrain between mountains and valleys, which increases the speed of surface runoff formation and turns some pathways into active channels in a short time. This necessitates assessing distance and time before any attempt to cross or approach a valley stream.