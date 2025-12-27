شهد جنوب منطقة حائل، مساء (الجمعة)، هطول أمطار غزيرة شملت قرى ومدن ومراكز جنوب حائل، من بينها العِش والحامرية وسراء، وتسببت في جريان الأودية والشعاب واتساع مجاري السيول على امتداد عدد من المسارات الطبيعية.

أمطار غزيرة على جنوب حائل.. والجهات المعنية تعزز الجاهزية

وأظهرت المشاهد الميدانية تدفق المياه بين التكوينات الجبلية والمسطحات الرملية، مع تشكل مجارٍ مائية عابرة لبعض الطرق الترابية، وسط حضور لافت للمركبات في مواقع تجمع المياه، خصوصًا بالقرب من مزارع النخيل والسهول المنخفضة.

وبالتزامن مع الحالة المطرية، عززت الجهات المعنية حضورها الوقائي عبر المتابعة الميدانية للمواقع الأكثر عرضة للجريان، مع التأكيد على رفع مستوى الحيطة أثناء التنقل في الطرق المفتوحة والمناطق القريبة من الأودية.

ودعت الجهات المختصة الأهالي والمتنزهين إلى تجنب الاقتراب من مجاري السيول ومواقع عبور الأودية، والالتزام بتعليمات السلامة، ومتابعة التنبيهات الرسمية الخاصة بالحالة الجوية، خصوصًا في المناطق المنخفضة والشعاب التي تتسارع فيها حركة المياه.

تتكرر هذه الحالة في جنوب حائل مع نشاط السحب الركامية وتفاوت التضاريس بين الجبال والأودية، ما يرفع سرعة تشكل الجريان السطحي، ويحوّل بعض المسارات إلى مجارٍ نشطة خلال وقت قصير، وهو ما يستدعي تقدير المسافة والزمن قبل أي محاولة عبور أو اقتراب من مجرى الوادي.