يلتقي فريق النصر نظيره الأخدود، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ5:50 مساءً، على ملعب «الأول بارك»، في إطار منافسات الجولة الـ11 من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.
ويتطلع النصر، بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، إلى مواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته من أجل تأمين الصدارة، في ظل مطاردة الهلال على قمة جدول الترتيب.
ويتصدر النصر جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 27 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يحل التعاون ثالثاً برصيد 25 نقطة.
جيسوس: المواجهة صعبة تكتيكياً
وقال جيسوس، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق اللقاء: «الأخدود يضم لاعبين مميزين، وسيلعب من أجل الفوز والابتعاد عن المراكز الأخيرة، ما يجعل المواجهة صعبة من الناحية التكتيكية».
وأضاف: «المدارس التدريبية البرتغالية معروفة بقوتها وتنظيمها، والمواجهة أمام فريق يقوده جهاز فني برتغالي تتطلب تركيزاً عالياً وانضباطاً تكتيكياً طوال دقائق اللقاء».
الأخدود يبحث عن مفاجأة
على الجانب الآخر، يطمح الأخدود إلى اقتناص النقاط الثلاث للهروب من منطقة القاع، أو الخروج بالتعادل على أقل تقدير.
ويوجد الأخدود في المركز الـ16 بجدول الترتيب برصيد 5 نقاط فقط، حصدها من فوز وحيد وتعادلين مقابل 6 هزائم.
Al-Nassr will face Al-Akhdod today (Saturday) at 5:50 PM at the "Al-Awal Park" stadium, as part of the 11th round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Al-Nassr, led by their Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, is looking to continue their winning streak to secure the top position, amid Al-Hilal's pursuit of the summit of the standings.
Al-Nassr tops the Saudi league table with 27 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal, while Al-Taawoun sits in third place with 25 points.
Jesus: The match is tactically difficult
Jesus said during the pre-match press conference: "Al-Akhdod has outstanding players and will play to win and distance themselves from the last positions, which makes the match tactically difficult."
He added: "Portuguese coaching schools are known for their strength and organization, and facing a team led by a Portuguese coaching staff requires high concentration and tactical discipline throughout the match."
Al-Akhdod seeks an upset
On the other hand, Al-Akhdod aims to seize the three points to escape the relegation zone, or at least secure a draw.
Al-Akhdod is currently in 16th place in the standings with only 5 points, which they have earned from one win and two draws against 6 losses.