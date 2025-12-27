يلتقي فريق النصر نظيره الأخدود، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ5:50 مساءً، على ملعب «الأول بارك»، في إطار منافسات الجولة الـ11 من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.

ويتطلع النصر، بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، إلى مواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته من أجل تأمين الصدارة، في ظل مطاردة الهلال على قمة جدول الترتيب.

ويتصدر النصر جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 27 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يحل التعاون ثالثاً برصيد 25 نقطة.

جيسوس: المواجهة صعبة تكتيكياً

وقال جيسوس، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق اللقاء: «الأخدود يضم لاعبين مميزين، وسيلعب من أجل الفوز والابتعاد عن المراكز الأخيرة، ما يجعل المواجهة صعبة من الناحية التكتيكية».

وأضاف: «المدارس التدريبية البرتغالية معروفة بقوتها وتنظيمها، والمواجهة أمام فريق يقوده جهاز فني برتغالي تتطلب تركيزاً عالياً وانضباطاً تكتيكياً طوال دقائق اللقاء».

الأخدود يبحث عن مفاجأة

على الجانب الآخر، يطمح الأخدود إلى اقتناص النقاط الثلاث للهروب من منطقة القاع، أو الخروج بالتعادل على أقل تقدير.

ويوجد الأخدود في المركز الـ16 بجدول الترتيب برصيد 5 نقاط فقط، حصدها من فوز وحيد وتعادلين مقابل 6 هزائم.