Al-Nassr will face Al-Akhdod today (Saturday) at 5:50 PM at the "Al-Awal Park" stadium, as part of the 11th round of the Roshan Saudi League.

Al-Nassr, led by their Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, is looking to continue their winning streak to secure the top position, amid Al-Hilal's pursuit of the summit of the standings.

Al-Nassr tops the Saudi league table with 27 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal, while Al-Taawoun sits in third place with 25 points.

Jesus: The match is tactically difficult

Jesus said during the pre-match press conference: "Al-Akhdod has outstanding players and will play to win and distance themselves from the last positions, which makes the match tactically difficult."

He added: "Portuguese coaching schools are known for their strength and organization, and facing a team led by a Portuguese coaching staff requires high concentration and tactical discipline throughout the match."

Al-Akhdod seeks an upset

On the other hand, Al-Akhdod aims to seize the three points to escape the relegation zone, or at least secure a draw.

Al-Akhdod is currently in 16th place in the standings with only 5 points, which they have earned from one win and two draws against 6 losses.