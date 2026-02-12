Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sudairy, advisor at the Royal Court, expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman; on the occasion of the issuance of the royal decree appointing him to serve as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Family Council.

Al-Sudairy also extended his thanks to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, for their support during his tenure at the Riyadh Region Emirate.

Al-Sudairy expressed his pride in this royal trust, asking the Almighty for success and assistance in fulfilling the responsibility, and to be worthy of the leadership's confidence.