رفع الدكتور فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله السديري المستشار بالديوان الملكي أسمى عبارات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتكليفه بالقيام بعمل نائب الأمين العام لمجلس العائلة.
كما قدم السديري شكره إلى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وأمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمهم له أثناء فترة عمله بإمارة منطقة الرياض.
وعبّر السديري عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الملكية، سائلاً المولى التوفيق والعون على أداء الأمانة، وأن يكون عند مستوى ثقة القيادة.
Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sudairy, advisor at the Royal Court, expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman; on the occasion of the issuance of the royal decree appointing him to serve as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Family Council.
Al-Sudairy also extended his thanks to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, for their support during his tenure at the Riyadh Region Emirate.
Al-Sudairy expressed his pride in this royal trust, asking the Almighty for success and assistance in fulfilling the responsibility, and to be worthy of the leadership's confidence.