رفع الدكتور فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله السديري المستشار بالديوان الملكي أسمى عبارات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتكليفه بالقيام بعمل نائب الأمين العام لمجلس العائلة.

كما قدم السديري شكره إلى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وأمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمهم له أثناء فترة عمله بإمارة منطقة الرياض.

وعبّر السديري عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الملكية، سائلاً المولى التوفيق والعون على أداء الأمانة، وأن يكون عند مستوى ثقة القيادة.