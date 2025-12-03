أكد المستشار التحكيمي لـ«عكاظ» الدولي المصري طارق سامي صحة قرار حكم مباراة المنتخب السعودي ونظيره منتخب عمان بعدم احتساب هدف عمان، بسبب وقوع لاعب المنتخب العماني في موقع تسلل، في المواجهة التي جمعت صقورنا الخضر بالمنتخب العماني ضمن منافسات كأس العرب.


وقال سامي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: الحالة تسلل والقرار صحيح بإلغاء الهدف كون مهاجم منتخب عمان استفاد من موقفه فى موقف تسلل وسجل الهدف.


وحسم سامي الجدل الذي صاحب لقطة الهدف، وأثنى على قرار حكم الراية الذي كان واقفاً بشكل صحيح في الحالة مع آخر مهاجم أقرب للمرمى، وهو الأمر الذي مكّنه من اتخاذ القرار الصحيح دون تدخل من حكم الـ VAR.