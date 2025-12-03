The international arbitration consultant for "Okaz," Egyptian Tarek Sami, confirmed the correctness of the referee's decision in the match between the Saudi national team and its Omani counterpart not to count Oman’s goal, due to the Omani player being in an offside position, in the match that brought our Green Falcons together with the Omani team as part of the Arab Cup competitions.



Sami said in his conversation with "Okaz": "The situation was offside, and the decision to disallow the goal was correct because the Omani national team’s striker benefited from his position in an offside situation and scored the goal."



Sami resolved the controversy surrounding the goal incident and praised the assistant referee's decision, who was correctly positioned in relation to the last attacker closest to the goal, which enabled him to make the right decision without intervention from the VAR referee.