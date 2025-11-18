تنطلق، اليوم، منافسات الدوري الممتاز للريشة الطائرة فئة الفريق الأول (فردي - زوجي)، التي تحتضنها الصالة الرياضية بنادي الاتفاق، وتستمر حتى 21 نوفمبر الجاري.


وتشهد هذه النسخة مشاركة 13 نادياً، هي: الاتفاق، والهلال، وكميت، والقارة، والفيحاء، والنهضة، والرياض، والسلام، والفتح، والنور، وعكاظ، والصواري، والنصر. ويُمثِّل فريق الاتفاق في البطولة كلٌّ من: محمد آل وحيد، وعلي آل وحيد، وعبدالله الغامدي، ونواف الغامدي، وبقيادة المدرب عبدالرحمن المقهوي. من جهته أكد المقهوي أن طموحنا دائماً التواجد في منصات التتويج، والحضور المتواصل ضمن المراكز الثلاثة الأولى.


يُذكر أن الاتفاق أنهى الموسم الماضي في المركز الثالث؛ ويستهدف هذا العام تعزيز موقعه بين فرق الصدارة مستفيداً من استضافة الجولة على أرضه.