تنطلق، اليوم، منافسات الدوري الممتاز للريشة الطائرة فئة الفريق الأول (فردي - زوجي)، التي تحتضنها الصالة الرياضية بنادي الاتفاق، وتستمر حتى 21 نوفمبر الجاري.
وتشهد هذه النسخة مشاركة 13 نادياً، هي: الاتفاق، والهلال، وكميت، والقارة، والفيحاء، والنهضة، والرياض، والسلام، والفتح، والنور، وعكاظ، والصواري، والنصر. ويُمثِّل فريق الاتفاق في البطولة كلٌّ من: محمد آل وحيد، وعلي آل وحيد، وعبدالله الغامدي، ونواف الغامدي، وبقيادة المدرب عبدالرحمن المقهوي. من جهته أكد المقهوي أن طموحنا دائماً التواجد في منصات التتويج، والحضور المتواصل ضمن المراكز الثلاثة الأولى.
يُذكر أن الاتفاق أنهى الموسم الماضي في المركز الثالث؛ ويستهدف هذا العام تعزيز موقعه بين فرق الصدارة مستفيداً من استضافة الجولة على أرضه.
Today, the competitions of the Premier Badminton League for the first team category (singles - doubles) kick off, hosted at the sports hall of Al-Ittifaq Club, and will continue until November 21st.
This edition sees the participation of 13 clubs: Al-Ittifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Khameet, Al-Qarah, Al-Fayha, Al-Nahda, Al-Riyadh, Al-Salam, Al-Fateh, Al-Noor, Okaz, Al-Sawari, and Al-Nasr. The Al-Ittifaq team in the tournament is represented by: Mohammed Al-Wahid, Ali Al-Wahid, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, under the leadership of coach Abdulrahman Al-Muqahi. For his part, Al-Muqahi confirmed that our ambition is always to be present on the podium and to consistently be among the top three positions.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittifaq finished last season in third place; this year, it aims to strengthen its position among the leading teams, benefiting from hosting the round on its home ground.