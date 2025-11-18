Today, the competitions of the Premier Badminton League for the first team category (singles - doubles) kick off, hosted at the sports hall of Al-Ittifaq Club, and will continue until November 21st.



This edition sees the participation of 13 clubs: Al-Ittifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Khameet, Al-Qarah, Al-Fayha, Al-Nahda, Al-Riyadh, Al-Salam, Al-Fateh, Al-Noor, Okaz, Al-Sawari, and Al-Nasr. The Al-Ittifaq team in the tournament is represented by: Mohammed Al-Wahid, Ali Al-Wahid, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, under the leadership of coach Abdulrahman Al-Muqahi. For his part, Al-Muqahi confirmed that our ambition is always to be present on the podium and to consistently be among the top three positions.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittifaq finished last season in third place; this year, it aims to strengthen its position among the leading teams, benefiting from hosting the round on its home ground.