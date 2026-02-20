تحولت الأمطار الغزيرة في جنوب الفلبين إلى كابوس مأساوي، بعدما تسببت بانهيارين أرضيين أوديا بحياة سبعة أشخاص، في مشهد يعكس قسوة الطقس حين يفلت من كل التوقعات.
في مقاطعة دافاو أورينتال، دفن انهيار أرضي منزلاً بالكامل في مدينة ماتي، ليُسدل الستار على حياة أربعة أفراد من أسرة واحدة، بعدما حاصرتهم الكتل الطينية تحت سقف كان يفترض أن يحميهم من العاصفة.
ولم تكن المأساة وحيدة. ففي مقاطعة دافاو دي أورو، وتحديداً في منطقة مونكايو، وقع انهيار أرضي آخر حصد أرواح ثلاثة أشخاص، إضافة إلى تدمير عدد من المنازل، مخلفاً وراءه دماراً واسعاً وحالة من الذعر بين السكان.
الانهياران جاءا نتيجة هطول أمطار غزيرة ومتواصلة، حوّلت التربة المشبعة بالمياه إلى فخ قاتل، في وقت تحذر فيه السلطات من استمرار الأحوال الجوية غير المستقرة.
ويعيش جنوب الفلبين الآن على وقع الخوف من انهيارات جديدة، بينما تكافح فرق الإنقاذ لتأمين المناطق المتضررة وتفادي سقوط مزيد من الضحايا، في موسم أمطار يبدو أنه لم يقل كلمته الأخيرة بعد.
The heavy rains in southern Philippines have turned into a tragic nightmare, causing landslides that claimed the lives of seven people, in a scene that reflects the harshness of the weather when it escapes all expectations.
In Davao Oriental province, a landslide completely buried a house in Mati City, bringing an end to the lives of four members of a single family, after they were trapped by the mud blocks under a roof that was supposed to protect them from the storm.
The tragedy was not isolated. In Davao de Oro province, specifically in the Monkayo area, another landslide occurred, claiming the lives of three people, in addition to destroying several homes, leaving behind widespread devastation and a state of panic among the residents.
The landslides were the result of heavy and continuous rainfall, which turned the waterlogged soil into a deadly trap, at a time when authorities are warning of the continuation of unstable weather conditions.
Southern Philippines is now living in fear of new landslides, while rescue teams struggle to secure the affected areas and prevent further casualties, in a rainy season that seems far from having said its last word.