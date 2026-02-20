تحولت الأمطار الغزيرة في جنوب الفلبين إلى كابوس مأساوي، بعدما تسببت بانهيارين أرضيين أوديا بحياة سبعة أشخاص، في مشهد يعكس قسوة الطقس حين يفلت من كل التوقعات.

في مقاطعة دافاو أورينتال، دفن انهيار أرضي منزلاً بالكامل في مدينة ماتي، ليُسدل الستار على حياة أربعة أفراد من أسرة واحدة، بعدما حاصرتهم الكتل الطينية تحت سقف كان يفترض أن يحميهم من العاصفة.

ولم تكن المأساة وحيدة. ففي مقاطعة دافاو دي أورو، وتحديداً في منطقة مونكايو، وقع انهيار أرضي آخر حصد أرواح ثلاثة أشخاص، إضافة إلى تدمير عدد من المنازل، مخلفاً وراءه دماراً واسعاً وحالة من الذعر بين السكان.

الانهياران جاءا نتيجة هطول أمطار غزيرة ومتواصلة، حوّلت التربة المشبعة بالمياه إلى فخ قاتل، في وقت تحذر فيه السلطات من استمرار الأحوال الجوية غير المستقرة.

ويعيش جنوب الفلبين الآن على وقع الخوف من انهيارات جديدة، بينما تكافح فرق الإنقاذ لتأمين المناطق المتضررة وتفادي سقوط مزيد من الضحايا، في موسم أمطار يبدو أنه لم يقل كلمته الأخيرة بعد.