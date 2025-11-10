واصل مهاجم فريق الخليج جوشوا كينج المنافسة بقوة على صدارة هدافي دوري روشن السعودي، بعد تألقه اللافت الموسم الحالي بتسجيله 9 أهداف، ليتقاسم المركز الثاني مع قائد فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو.


وسجّل النرويجي جوشوا أهدافه في شباك خمسة أندية، في الرياض ثلاثة أهداف، وفي الاتحاد والشباب هدفين في كل فريق، والفيحاء والقادسية سجل هدفا واحدا في كل فريق، ليقود «الدانة» لتحقيق نتائج مميزة في الدوري.


كما ساهم النجم جوشوا في تأهل الخليج إلى دور ربع النهائي ضمن كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد تسجيل هدف فريقه أمام التعاون، ليؤكد أنه أحد أبرز صفقات الموسم الحالي.


ويبلغ جوشوا من العمر 33 عاما، وانضم إلى الخليج في صفقة انتقال حر بعد نهاية عقده مع تولوز الفرنسي. يذكر أن جواو فيليكس يتصدر قائمة هدافي دوري روشن بـ10 أهداف.