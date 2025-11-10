The Gulf team's striker, Joshua King, continues to compete fiercely for the top spot in the scorers' chart of the Saudi Roshan League, after his remarkable performance this season, scoring 9 goals, which puts him in a tie for second place with Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Norwegian Joshua scored his goals against five clubs, netting three goals in Riyadh, two goals each against Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, and one goal each against Al-Fayha and Al-Qadisiyah, leading "Al-Dana" to achieve impressive results in the league.



Joshua also contributed to Gulf's qualification for the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup by scoring his team's goal against Al-Taawoun, confirming that he is one of the standout signings of the current season.



Joshua is 33 years old and joined Gulf on a free transfer after the end of his contract with Toulouse in France. It is worth noting that João Félix tops the scorers' list in the Roshan League with 10 goals.