واصل مهاجم فريق الخليج جوشوا كينج المنافسة بقوة على صدارة هدافي دوري روشن السعودي، بعد تألقه اللافت الموسم الحالي بتسجيله 9 أهداف، ليتقاسم المركز الثاني مع قائد فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو.
وسجّل النرويجي جوشوا أهدافه في شباك خمسة أندية، في الرياض ثلاثة أهداف، وفي الاتحاد والشباب هدفين في كل فريق، والفيحاء والقادسية سجل هدفا واحدا في كل فريق، ليقود «الدانة» لتحقيق نتائج مميزة في الدوري.
كما ساهم النجم جوشوا في تأهل الخليج إلى دور ربع النهائي ضمن كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد تسجيل هدف فريقه أمام التعاون، ليؤكد أنه أحد أبرز صفقات الموسم الحالي.
ويبلغ جوشوا من العمر 33 عاما، وانضم إلى الخليج في صفقة انتقال حر بعد نهاية عقده مع تولوز الفرنسي. يذكر أن جواو فيليكس يتصدر قائمة هدافي دوري روشن بـ10 أهداف.
The Gulf team's striker, Joshua King, continues to compete fiercely for the top spot in the scorers' chart of the Saudi Roshan League, after his remarkable performance this season, scoring 9 goals, which puts him in a tie for second place with Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Norwegian Joshua scored his goals against five clubs, netting three goals in Riyadh, two goals each against Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, and one goal each against Al-Fayha and Al-Qadisiyah, leading "Al-Dana" to achieve impressive results in the league.
Joshua also contributed to Gulf's qualification for the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup by scoring his team's goal against Al-Taawoun, confirming that he is one of the standout signings of the current season.
Joshua is 33 years old and joined Gulf on a free transfer after the end of his contract with Toulouse in France. It is worth noting that João Félix tops the scorers' list in the Roshan League with 10 goals.