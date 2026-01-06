A 39-year-old Saudi citizen died after a jet ski he was riding with a woman capsized due to a collision with large waves at Bopalo Beach in Balabuhanratu, located in Sukabumi Regency, West Java, Indonesia, on Monday afternoon, according to local authorities. The second passenger sustained critical injuries and serious wounds.

Initial investigations conducted by the water and air police unit of Sukabumi indicate that the jet ski may have collided with a large wave in the sea. The police in Balabuhanratu confirmed that they are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the accident.

The Saudi embassy in Jakarta confirmed that the procedures for repatriating the citizen's body to the Kingdom have been completed.

Rescuers successfully retrieved the tourist from the sea and transported him to Balabuhanratu Regional General Hospital, where he passed away upon arrival due to the serious injuries he sustained, while the second injured person, an Indonesian citizen from the Sukamaju neighborhood in Tugu Silatan village, in the Cisarua area of Bogor Regency, remains in the hospital.

The accident in a tourist area

The accident occurred, according to available data from its location, in a coastal tourist area within Balabuhanratu, where the victims were on the jet ski heading towards open waters before the capsizing happened while they were attempting to return to the shore.

Witnesses reported that the jet ski continued to move amidst high waves despite the rough sea, before being struck by a large wave that violently overturned it.

One eyewitness for the security agencies, named Masyafa Khosar (24 years old), stated: “The impact was very strong, and the male victim's head hit the body of the jet ski before he was thrown into the water.”

The witness added that the riders were wearing life jackets, but they were later seen floating on the water's surface motionless.

He continued, saying: “They were floating unconscious, and at that moment, there was no immediate rescue response from the operating party.”