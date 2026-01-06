توفي مواطن سعودي يبلغ من العمر 39 عاماً عقب تعرضه لانقلاب دراجة مائية كان يستقلها مع سيدة، إثر اصطدامها بأمواج كبيرة في شاطئ بوبالو بمدينة بالابوهانراتو، التابعة لمقاطعة سوكابومي في جاوة الغربية بإندونيسيا، بعد ظهر يوم الإثنين، بحسب ما أكدت السلطات المحلية وإصابة الراكبة الثانية بحالة حرجة وإصابات خطيرة.
وتشير التحقيقات الأولية التي أجرتها وحدة شرطة المياه والجو التابعة لشرطة سوكابومي إلى احتمالية أن تكون الدراجة قد اصطدمت بموجة كبيرة في البحر. وأكدت الشرطة في بالابوهانراتو أنها تجري التحقيقات لمعرفة أسباب وقوع الحادث.

وأكدت السفارة السعودية في جاكرتا أنه تم إنهاء إجراءات نقل جثمان المواطن إلى المملكة.

ونجح المتواجدون في انتشال السائح من البحر ونقله إلى مستشفى بالابوهانراتو الإقليمي العام، حيث فارق الحياة عند وصوله متأثراً بإصاباته الخطيرة التي تعرض لها، فيما لا تزال المصابة الثانية وهي مواطنة إندونيسية من حي سوكاماجو في قرية توغو سيلاتان، بمنطقة تشيساروا التابعة لمحافظة بوغور في المستشفى.

الحادث في منطقة سياحية

ووقع الحادث، وفق المعطيات المتاحة من موقعه، في منطقة سياحية ساحلية داخل نطاق بالابوهانراتو، حيث كان الضحيتان على متن الدراجة المائية ويتجهان نحو المياه المفتوحة قبل أن يقع الانقلاب أثناء محاولتهما العودة باتجاه الشاطئ.
وأفاد شهود بأن الدراجة المائية واصلت التقدم وسط أمواج مرتفعة رغم اضطراب البحر، قبل أن تضربها موجة كبيرة فتقلبها بعنف.
وبين شاهد عيان للأجهزة الأمنية يُدعى مشيَفا كوصار (٢٤ عاماً): «أن الضربة كانت قوية جداً، وارتطم رأس الضحية الذكر بجسم الدراجة المائية قبل أن يُقذف إلى الماء».
وأضاف الشاهد أن الراكبين كانا يرتديان سترات نجاة، لكنهما شوهدَا لاحقاً طافيين على سطح الماء من دون حراك.
وتابع قائلاً: «كانا يطفوان فاقدين الوعي، وفي تلك اللحظة لم تكن هناك استجابة إنقاذ فورية من الجهة المشغلة».