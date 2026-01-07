The Civil Affairs Department has outlined the method for registering newborns electronically through the "Absher" platform, which enables citizens, residents, and expatriates to register their newborns and request the delivery of official documents to their national address without the need to visit Civil Affairs offices.

It noted that the service allows for the issuance of a family record and a birth certificate for citizens, and a birth certificate for residents, as part of efforts to facilitate procedures and develop the digital services provided to beneficiaries.

The Civil Affairs Department explained that the service is executed by logging into the Absher platform, then selecting "My Services," accessing Civil Affairs services, choosing the newborn registration service, reviewing the conditions, and completing the application electronically.

The Civil Affairs Department emphasized the necessity of registering the birth within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of birth, noting that if this period is exceeded, a financial penalty will be imposed according to the applicable regulations.