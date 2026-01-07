بينت الأحوال المدنية طريقة تسجيل المواليد إلكترونياً عبر منصة «أبشر»، الذي يمكّن المواطنين والمواطنات والمقيمين من تسجيل مواليدهم حديثي الولادة، وطلب توصيل الوثائق الرسمية إلى العنوان الوطني دون الحاجة إلى زيارة مكاتب الأحوال المدنية.

وأشارت أن الخدمة تتيح إصدار سجل الأسرة وشهادة الميلاد للمواطنين، وشهادة الميلاد للمقيمين، وذلك ضمن جهود تسهيل الإجراءات وتطوير الخدمات الرقمية المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وبيّنت الأحوال المدنية أن تنفيذ الخدمة يتم عبر الدخول إلى منصة أبشر، ثم اختيار «خدماتي»، والدخول إلى خدمات الأحوال المدنية، واختيار خدمة تسجيل المواليد، والاطلاع على الشروط واستكمال التقديم إلكترونيّاً.

وأكدت الأحوال المدنية ضرورة تسجيل واقعة الميلاد خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً من تاريخ الولادة، مشيرة إلى أنه في حال تجاوز هذه المدة يتم احتساب غرامة مالية وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.