أرسلت روسيا غواصة وآليات بحرية لحماية ناقلة نفط فارغة تابعة لها، بعد محاولة أمريكية للاستيلاء عليها قبالة سواحل فنزويلا، في تصعيد جديد يزيد من توتر العلاقات بين واشنطن وموسكو، وفق ما ذكرت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال".

الحصار الأمريكي


الناقلة، التي كانت تعرف سابقًا باسم «بيلا 1»، تحاول التهرب من الحصار الأمريكي المفروض على ناقلات النفط الخاضعة للعقوبات. وفشلت السفينة في الرسو بفينزويلا وتحميل النفط، لكنها أبحرت إلى المحيط الأطلسي، حيث رافقها خفر السواحل الأمريكي في محاولة للحد من انتشار ناقلات النفط المهربة، بما فيها النفط الروسي في السوق السوداء.

تغيير الهوية


أثناء ملاحقة خفر السواحل، قام طاقم السفينة برسم علم روسي بشكل جزئي وغير متقن وغيروا اسمها إلى «مارينيرا»، وسجلوا السفينة رسميًا في روسيا. وأكد الأدميرال المتقاعد فريد كيني أن تسجيل السفينة يمنحها حماية القانون الدولي: «لا يمكن اعتبارها بلا دولة قبل أسبوعين، وبالتالي فهي الآن تحت حماية العلم الروسي».

تداعيات دولية


ويرى خبراء أن أي محاولة أمريكية لاقتحام الناقلة بالقوة قد تفتح الباب أمام رد روسي أو من حلفائها، مثل إيران، ما يثير مخاوف بشأن استقرار الملاحة الدولية. وأشار ويليام بومغارتنر، المدعي العام العسكري السابق، إلى أن تكرار مثل هذه المحاولات يثير تساؤلات عن شرعية التسجيل ونوايا الأطراف المعنية.

قلق روسي


وأفادت وكالة ريا نوفوستي أن وزارة الخارجية الروسية تتابع الوضع عن كثب، في حين نشرت قناة RT الروسية مقطع فيديو يظهر زورقًا تابعًا لخفر السواحل الأمريكي يلاحق الناقلة، مشيرة إلى محاولة الولايات المتحدة اعتراض السفينة المتجهة إلى مورمانسك رغم وضعها المدني.