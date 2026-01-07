أرسلت روسيا غواصة وآليات بحرية لحماية ناقلة نفط فارغة تابعة لها، بعد محاولة أمريكية للاستيلاء عليها قبالة سواحل فنزويلا، في تصعيد جديد يزيد من توتر العلاقات بين واشنطن وموسكو، وفق ما ذكرت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال".
الحصار الأمريكي
الناقلة، التي كانت تعرف سابقًا باسم «بيلا 1»، تحاول التهرب من الحصار الأمريكي المفروض على ناقلات النفط الخاضعة للعقوبات. وفشلت السفينة في الرسو بفينزويلا وتحميل النفط، لكنها أبحرت إلى المحيط الأطلسي، حيث رافقها خفر السواحل الأمريكي في محاولة للحد من انتشار ناقلات النفط المهربة، بما فيها النفط الروسي في السوق السوداء.
تغيير الهوية
أثناء ملاحقة خفر السواحل، قام طاقم السفينة برسم علم روسي بشكل جزئي وغير متقن وغيروا اسمها إلى «مارينيرا»، وسجلوا السفينة رسميًا في روسيا. وأكد الأدميرال المتقاعد فريد كيني أن تسجيل السفينة يمنحها حماية القانون الدولي: «لا يمكن اعتبارها بلا دولة قبل أسبوعين، وبالتالي فهي الآن تحت حماية العلم الروسي».
تداعيات دولية
ويرى خبراء أن أي محاولة أمريكية لاقتحام الناقلة بالقوة قد تفتح الباب أمام رد روسي أو من حلفائها، مثل إيران، ما يثير مخاوف بشأن استقرار الملاحة الدولية. وأشار ويليام بومغارتنر، المدعي العام العسكري السابق، إلى أن تكرار مثل هذه المحاولات يثير تساؤلات عن شرعية التسجيل ونوايا الأطراف المعنية.
قلق روسي
وأفادت وكالة ريا نوفوستي أن وزارة الخارجية الروسية تتابع الوضع عن كثب، في حين نشرت قناة RT الروسية مقطع فيديو يظهر زورقًا تابعًا لخفر السواحل الأمريكي يلاحق الناقلة، مشيرة إلى محاولة الولايات المتحدة اعتراض السفينة المتجهة إلى مورمانسك رغم وضعها المدني.
Russia sent a submarine and naval assets to protect one of its empty oil tankers after a U.S. attempt to seize it off the coast of Venezuela, in a new escalation that increases tensions between Washington and Moscow, according to the "Wall Street Journal."
The American blockade
The tanker, previously known as "Bella 1," is trying to evade the U.S. blockade imposed on oil tankers under sanctions. The ship failed to dock in Venezuela and load oil, but it sailed into the Atlantic Ocean, where it was accompanied by the U.S. Coast Guard in an attempt to limit the spread of smuggled oil tankers, including Russian oil in the black market.
Identity change
While being pursued by the Coast Guard, the ship's crew partially and poorly painted a Russian flag and changed its name to "Marinera," officially registering the vessel in Russia. Retired Admiral Fred Kenney confirmed that the ship's registration grants it protection under international law: "It cannot be considered stateless two weeks ago, and thus it is now under the protection of the Russian flag."
International implications
Experts believe that any U.S. attempt to forcibly board the tanker could open the door to a Russian or allied response, such as from Iran, raising concerns about the stability of international navigation. William Baumgartner, a former military prosecutor, pointed out that the repetition of such attempts raises questions about the legitimacy of the registration and the intentions of the parties involved.
Russian concern
RIA Novosti reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, while the Russian channel RT published a video showing a U.S. Coast Guard boat pursuing the tanker, noting the U.S. attempt to intercept the vessel heading to Murmansk despite its civilian status.