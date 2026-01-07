Russia sent a submarine and naval assets to protect one of its empty oil tankers after a U.S. attempt to seize it off the coast of Venezuela, in a new escalation that increases tensions between Washington and Moscow, according to the " Wall Street Journal."

The American blockade



The tanker, previously known as "Bella 1," is trying to evade the U.S. blockade imposed on oil tankers under sanctions. The ship failed to dock in Venezuela and load oil, but it sailed into the Atlantic Ocean, where it was accompanied by the U.S. Coast Guard in an attempt to limit the spread of smuggled oil tankers, including Russian oil in the black market.

Identity change



While being pursued by the Coast Guard, the ship's crew partially and poorly painted a Russian flag and changed its name to "Marinera," officially registering the vessel in Russia. Retired Admiral Fred Kenney confirmed that the ship's registration grants it protection under international law: "It cannot be considered stateless two weeks ago, and thus it is now under the protection of the Russian flag."

International implications



Experts believe that any U.S. attempt to forcibly board the tanker could open the door to a Russian or allied response, such as from Iran, raising concerns about the stability of international navigation. William Baumgartner, a former military prosecutor, pointed out that the repetition of such attempts raises questions about the legitimacy of the registration and the intentions of the parties involved.

Russian concern



RIA Novosti reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, while the Russian channel RT published a video showing a U.S. Coast Guard boat pursuing the tanker, noting the U.S. attempt to intercept the vessel heading to Murmansk despite its civilian status.