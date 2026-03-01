أعلنت سلطنة عُمان، أن ناقلة نفط في مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي تعرضت لهجوم، ما أسفر عن إصابة 4 بحارة كانوا على متنها.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء العُمانية الرسمية بأن الهجوم استهدف سفينة ترفع علم بالاو تُدعى «سكايلايت» (SKYLIGHT)، على بعد 5 أميال بحرية شمال ميناء خصب بمحافظة مسندم.
وأضاف مركز الأمن البحري بسلطنة عُمان أنه تم إخلاء طاقم الناقلة (SKYLIGHT) المكون من 20 شخصاً، بينهم 15 يحملون الجنسية الهندية، و5 أشخاص من الجنسية الإيرانية.
ولفت إلى أن المعلومات الأولية تفيد بوجود إصابات متفاوتة لـ4 من أفراد طاقم السفينة، تم نقلهم لتلقي العلاج اللازم.
وكان التلفزيون الإيراني ووسائل إعلام محلية أفادت بأن القوات الإيرانية استهدفت ناقلة نفط أثناء محاولتها عبور مضيق هرمز دون الامتثال للتحذيرات الصادرة.
ويأتي الهجوم في وقت قالت السلطات إن إيران كانت تهدد عبر أجهزة اللاسلكي السفن التي تعبر المضيق، منذ أن شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجومهما على إيران.
وأكدت سلطنة عمان إدانتها لهذا الاستهداف، مشيرة إلى أنها تتخذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع ما من شأنه المساس بسلامة البلاد والقاطنين عليها.
وأعلنت عُمان، التي لعبت دور وسيط بين طهران وواشنطن في المحادثات النووية الأخيرة، أن ميناء الدقم لديها تعرض أيضاً لهجوم بطائرة مسيّرة.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية عن مصدر أمني، أن ميناء الدقم التجاري تعرض لاستهداف بطائرتين مسيّرتين استهدفت إحداهما سكن عمال متنقلاً ما أدى إلى إصابة أحد العمال الأجانب.
The Sultanate of Oman announced that an oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz was attacked, resulting in the injury of 4 sailors who were on board.
The official Oman News Agency reported that the attack targeted a Palauan-flagged vessel named "SKYLIGHT," located 5 nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in Musandam Governorate.
The Maritime Security Center of the Sultanate of Oman added that the crew of the tanker (SKYLIGHT), consisting of 20 individuals, including 15 Indian nationals and 5 Iranian nationals, was evacuated.
It noted that initial information indicates varying injuries to 4 crew members of the ship, who were transported for necessary medical treatment.
Iranian television and local media reported that Iranian forces targeted the oil tanker while it was attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without complying with issued warnings.
The attack comes at a time when authorities stated that Iran had been threatening vessels crossing the strait via radio communications since the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran.
The Sultanate of Oman condemned this targeting, indicating that it is taking all necessary measures to address anything that may affect the safety of the country and its residents.
Oman, which played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in recent nuclear talks, also announced that its Duqm port had been targeted by a drone attack.
The Oman News Agency quoted a security source stating that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones, one of which struck a workers' accommodation, resulting in the injury of one foreign worker.