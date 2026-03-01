أعلنت سلطنة عُمان، أن ناقلة نفط في مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي تعرضت لهجوم، ما أسفر عن إصابة 4 بحارة كانوا على متنها.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء العُمانية الرسمية بأن الهجوم استهدف سفينة ترفع علم بالاو تُدعى «سكايلايت» (SKYLIGHT)، على بعد 5 أميال بحرية شمال ميناء خصب بمحافظة مسندم.


وأضاف مركز الأمن البحري بسلطنة عُمان أنه تم إخلاء طاقم الناقلة (SKYLIGHT) المكون من 20 شخصاً، بينهم 15 يحملون الجنسية الهندية، و5 أشخاص من الجنسية الإيرانية.


ولفت إلى أن المعلومات الأولية تفيد بوجود إصابات متفاوتة لـ4 من أفراد طاقم السفينة، تم نقلهم لتلقي العلاج اللازم.


وكان التلفزيون الإيراني ووسائل إعلام محلية أفادت بأن القوات الإيرانية استهدفت ناقلة نفط أثناء محاولتها عبور مضيق هرمز دون الامتثال للتحذيرات الصادرة.


ويأتي الهجوم في وقت قالت السلطات إن إيران كانت تهدد عبر أجهزة اللاسلكي السفن التي تعبر المضيق، منذ أن شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجومهما على إيران.


وأكدت سلطنة عمان إدانتها لهذا الاستهداف، مشيرة إلى أنها تتخذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع ما من شأنه المساس بسلامة البلاد والقاطنين عليها.


وأعلنت عُمان، التي لعبت دور وسيط بين طهران وواشنطن في المحادثات النووية الأخيرة، أن ميناء الدقم لديها تعرض أيضاً لهجوم بطائرة مسيّرة.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية عن مصدر أمني، أن ميناء الدقم التجاري تعرض لاستهداف بطائرتين مسيّرتين استهدفت إحداهما سكن عمال متنقلاً ما أدى إلى إصابة أحد العمال الأجانب.