The Sultanate of Oman announced that an oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz was attacked, resulting in the injury of 4 sailors who were on board.



The official Oman News Agency reported that the attack targeted a Palauan-flagged vessel named "SKYLIGHT," located 5 nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in Musandam Governorate.



The Maritime Security Center of the Sultanate of Oman added that the crew of the tanker (SKYLIGHT), consisting of 20 individuals, including 15 Indian nationals and 5 Iranian nationals, was evacuated.



It noted that initial information indicates varying injuries to 4 crew members of the ship, who were transported for necessary medical treatment.



Iranian television and local media reported that Iranian forces targeted the oil tanker while it was attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without complying with issued warnings.



The attack comes at a time when authorities stated that Iran had been threatening vessels crossing the strait via radio communications since the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran.



The Sultanate of Oman condemned this targeting, indicating that it is taking all necessary measures to address anything that may affect the safety of the country and its residents.



Oman, which played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in recent nuclear talks, also announced that its Duqm port had been targeted by a drone attack.



The Oman News Agency quoted a security source stating that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones, one of which struck a workers' accommodation, resulting in the injury of one foreign worker.