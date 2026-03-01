تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان الفريق الأول الركن عبدالفتاح البرهان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة.

وقد عبر رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني خلال الاتصال عن استنكاره للعدوان الإيراني السافر على أراضي المملكة وعن تضامن السودان ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة.