Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

During the call, they discussed the military escalation taking place in the region.

The Sudanese Sovereignty Council Chairman expressed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression against the Kingdom's territory and conveyed Sudan's solidarity and support for the Kingdom.