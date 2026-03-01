تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان الفريق الأول الركن عبدالفتاح البرهان.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة.
وقد عبر رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني خلال الاتصال عن استنكاره للعدوان الإيراني السافر على أراضي المملكة وعن تضامن السودان ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
During the call, they discussed the military escalation taking place in the region.
The Sudanese Sovereignty Council Chairman expressed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression against the Kingdom's territory and conveyed Sudan's solidarity and support for the Kingdom.