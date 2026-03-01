The Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the activities of World Civil Defense Day 2026 in the region at his office in the emirate, under the slogan "A Safe Environment... for a Sustainable Future," in the presence of the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Ali Al-Qarni.

Prince Salman bin Sultan emphasized the vital role played by civil defense personnel in protecting lives and property, praising their high readiness and quick response to various emergency situations, along with their preventive and awareness efforts that contribute to raising community awareness and enhancing safety standards.



For his part, the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Ali Al-Qarni, explained that the celebration of World Civil Defense Day reaffirms that safety is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of various entities and community members, indicating that preventive awareness is the foundation for protecting lives and property and enhancing community security and stability.



Major General Al-Qarni expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Medina region for inaugurating the events and his continuous support for civil defense efforts in the region, affirming that this support enhances performance efficiency and contributes to achieving safety and prevention objectives.