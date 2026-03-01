دشّن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، فعاليات اليوم العالمي للدفاع المدني 2026 بالمنطقة، تحت شعار «بيئة آمنة.. لمستقبل مستدام»، بحضور مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء علي القرني.

وأكد الأمير سلمان بن سلطان أهمية الدور الحيوي الذي يضطلع به رجال الدفاع المدني في حماية الأرواح والممتلكات، مشيداً بما يتمتعون به من جاهزية عالية وسرعة استجابة لمختلف الحالات الطارئة، إلى جانب جهودهم الوقائية والتوعوية التي تسهم في رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي وتعزيز معايير السلامة.

من جانبه أوضح مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء علي القرني أن الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للدفاع المدني يأتي تأكيداً على أن السلامة مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب تضافر الجهود بين مختلف الجهات وأفراد المجتمع، مبيناً أن الوعي الوقائي يمثل الأساس في حماية الأرواح والممتلكات وتعزيز أمن المجتمع واستقراره.

ورفع اللواء القرني شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على تدشينه الفعاليات ودعمه المستمر لأعمال الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يعزز كفاءة الأداء ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات السلامة والوقاية.