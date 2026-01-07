في بيوت حائل القديمة، ظل اسم «زيد المويسى» حاضراً بوصفه حكاية أمل تتقدّم على سيرة رجل. طبيب زمن يعرف قيمة الإنسان قبل الأدوات، يقيس الألم بعدد الخطوات التي يقطعها نحو المريض لا بعدد العقاقير.

يحمل حقيبته الإسعافية «البُنية»، جلدها متعب من كثرة الترحال، مشبعة بذاكرة الطرق على الأبواب، حقيبة تختصر الطب في زمنه، وتجمع داخـلها إبر زجاجية دقيقة، محاقن مدرّجة، قطن أبيض، شاش ملفوفاً بعناية، وعلب معدنية صغيرة تحفظ الأدوات ثم ماء يُغلى على نار هادئة ليمنح الأدوات طهارتها، فتتحول البساطة إلى وسيلة إنقاذ.

حقن الماء المغلي

بهذه الأدوات القليلة جال«المويسى» البيوت، طرق الأبواب في الليل والنهار، داوى الكبير والصغير، سبق الطمأنينة إلى القلوب قبل وصول الدواء إلى الجسد. الإبرة في يده كانت رسالة ثقة، والقطن وعد شفاء، والحقيبة رفيقة الطريق وصوت الأمل.

في زمن شحّت فيه الإمكانات مثّلت خطواته أقرب استجابة طبية تعرفها الأحياء يصل قبل السؤال، يعمل قبل الشرح، ويغادر تاركاً أثر سكينة لا تُدوَّن في الوصفات فالأجر خارج حسابه، وخدمة الناس عنده قيمة إنسانية مستقرة.

عايش «زيد المويسي» مرحلة زمنية امتدت من عهد الملك عبدالعزيز إلى عهد الملك خالد، مرحلة شهدت تحولات واسعة، وبقي خلالها ثابتاً على بساطته ومع افتتاح المستشفيات في المنطقة، تحوّل حضوره من حاجة يومية إلى رمز إنساني، ومن ممارسة متكررة إلى ذاكرة جماعية تستعاد مع كل صورة لحقيبته أو محاقنه الزجاجية.

صوت الطمأنينة في «البيوت القلقة»

الحقيبة الجلدية رافقته في رحلات العلاج
تجاوز دور«المويسي» حدود العلاج، فغدا صلة وصل اجتماعية، ووجهاً مألوفاً في الأزمات، وصوت طمأنينة في البيوت القلقة، في حضوره تتجسد معاني التكافل، وفي سيرته درس رفيع عن قيمة المبادرة الفردية حين تتباطأ المنظومات.

تعود هذه القصة اليوم إلى الواجهة توثيقاً لذاكرة المكان، وتقديراً لرجال صنعوا الفرق بصمت عبر زاوية قصة حائلية في أمانة المنطقة.

قصة زيد المويسى تختصر مرحلة كاملة، وتؤكد أن الصحة كانت فعل إنسان قبل أن تتحول إلى مؤسسة، وأن بعض الأثر يظل أطول عمراً من كل تطور تقني.


هي حكاية طبيب وحكاية مدينة، وحكاية زمن جميل عرف كيف يحفظ الإنسان بقدر ما يملك من قلب وخطوة.