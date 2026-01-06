اشترطت هيئة الغذاء والدواء على مستثمري المستحضرات الصيدلانية والعشبية ضرورة إبلاغها بمدة لا تقل عن 12 ساعة، عند رغبة المستثمرين نشر الدعاية والإعلان من قبل الأفراد (مشاهير منصات التواصل الاجتماعي)، مع اشتراط الهيئة على إخطارها بتوقيت نشر الدعاية أو الإعلان، وتزويدها باسم وحساب المعلن في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي.


وشددت أنه في حال تم الإعلان عبر المشاهير الأفراد، فيجب إبرام عقد بين المنشأة أو الطرف الثالث والمعلن من (الأفراد مشاهير التواصل الاجتماعي) عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والاحتفاظ بنسخة من العقد مع كل طرف، مع إرفاق صورة من العقد ضمن المستندات المرفقة عند تقديم طلب الموافقة على أن تتضمن بنود العقد «محتوى المادة الدعائية والإعلانية، الفترة الزمنية لعرض المادة الدعائية والإعلانية، مدة صلاحية العقد، تاريخ نشر المادة الدعائية والإعلانية المتوقع، تحديد منصة التواصل الاجتماعي لنشر المادة الدعائية والإعلانية، أن يكون عمر المعلن أعلى من ٢١ سنة، وأن يتم إرفاق نسخة من ترخيص (موثوق) التابع للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام للفرد المعلن».


ومنعت الهيئة المستثمرين من تفعيل خاصية التفاعل مع الجمهور في حال نشر الدعاية والإعلان على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وشمل المنع استخدام علامة الهاشتاق، وأن لا يحتوي الإعلان في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي على أي إعلانات أخرى إضافية ما لم يتم أخذ الموافقة عليها مسبقا من الهيئة.