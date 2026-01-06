The Food and Drug Authority has required investors in pharmaceutical and herbal products to notify it at least 12 hours in advance when they wish to publish advertisements by individuals (celebrities on social media platforms), with the condition that they inform the authority of the timing of the advertisement's publication and provide the name and account of the advertiser on the social media platform.



It emphasized that if the advertisement is made through individual celebrities, a contract must be concluded between the establishment or third party and the advertiser (individual social media celebrities) via social media platforms, and a copy of the contract must be retained by each party. A copy of the contract should be attached to the documents submitted when applying for approval, and the contract must include clauses such as "the content of the advertising material, the time period for displaying the advertising material, the duration of the contract's validity, the expected publication date of the advertising material, the specific social media platform for publishing the advertising material, that the advertiser is over 21 years old, and that a copy of the (trusted) license from the General Authority for Media Regulation for the individual advertiser is attached."



The authority prohibited investors from activating the audience interaction feature when publishing advertisements on social media platforms. This prohibition includes the use of hashtags, and the advertisement on social media platforms must not contain any additional advertisements unless prior approval has been obtained from the authority.