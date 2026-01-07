أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قيادة التحالف أبلغت، بتاريخ 4 يناير 2026، رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عيدروس الزُبيدي بالحضور إلى المملكة العربية السعودية خلال 48 ساعة، لعقد لقاء مع رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي وقيادة التحالف، بهدف الوقوف على أسباب التصعيد والهجوم الذي نفذته قوات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي في محافظتي شبوة وحضرموت أخيرًا.
تأكيد المشاركة في مؤتمر جنوبي شامل
وأوضح المالكي أن قيادة المجلس الانتقالي أعلنت في 5 يناير تقديرها للجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية للإعداد لعقد مؤتمر جنوبي شامل لبحث سبل حل قضية شعب الجنوب، مؤكدة مشاركتها الفاعلة في إنجاح المؤتمر.
وبناءً على ذلك، أبلغ عيدروس الزُبيدي المملكة برغبته في الحضور بتاريخ 6 يناير، واتجه إلى المطار، حيث جرى تأخير إقلاع رحلة الخطوط اليمنية رقم (IYE 532)، التي تقل الوفد، والمجدول إقلاعها عند الساعة (22:10) مساءً، لأكثر من ثلاث ساعات.
تحركات عسكرية مفاجئة أثناء تأخير الرحلة
وخلال فترة التأخير، توفرت معلومات للحكومة الشرعية وقوات التحالف تفيد بقيام عيدروس الزُبيدي بتحريك قوات كبيرة تضم دبابات وعربات قتالية وأسلحة ثقيلة وخفيفة وقناصة من معسكري حديد والصولبان باتجاه مدينة عدن، وذلك عند الساعة (24:00) منتصف الليل تقريبا.
مغادرة القيادات دون رئيس المجلس
وأشار البيان إلى أنه جرى السماح للرحلة بالمغادرة لاحقًا، وهي تقل عددًا كبيرًا من قيادات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، دون رئيس المجلس عيدروس الزُبيدي، الذي غادر إلى مكان غير معلوم حتى الآن، تاركًا أعضاء وقيادات المجلس دون أي تفاصيل عنه.
توزيع أسلحة لإحداث اضطراب أمني
وبحسب البيان، قام الزُبيدي قبل مغادرته بتوزيع أسلحة وذخائر على العشرات من العناصر داخل مدينة عدن، بقيادة مؤمن السقاف ومختار النوبي، بهدف إحداث اضطراب أمني خلال الساعات اللاحقة.
إجراءات عاجلة لفرض الأمن ومنع الاشتباكات
وأكد المتحدث الرسمي أن هذه التطورات استدعت قيام قوات درع الوطن وقوات التحالف بطلب من نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عبدالرحمن المحرمي «أبو زرعة» بفرض الأمن ومنع أي اشتباكات داخل مدينة عدن، وتجنب إقحام ألوية الحماية الرئاسية والتشكيلات العسكرية الأخرى في أي مواجهات.
رصد تحركات مشبوهة في الضالع
وخلال المتابعة الميدانية، رصدت قوات التحالف تحركات للقوات الخارجة من المعسكرات، حيث تم العثور عليها أثناء تمركزها في أحد المباني القريبة من معسكر النصر بمحافظة الضالع.
ضربات استباقية محدودة فجرًا
وبالتنسيق مع قوات الحكومة الشرعية وقوات درع الوطن، نفذت قوات التحالف في تمام الساعة (04:00) فجرًا ضربات استباقية محدودة، هدفت إلى تعطيل تلك القوات وإفشال المخطط الرامي إلى تفاقم الصراع وامتداده إلى محافظة الضالع.
دعوة لحماية المدنيين والتعاون الأمني
واختتم التحالف بيانه بالتأكيد على أنه يعمل بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية والسلطة المحلية في عدن لدعم جهود حفظ الأمن، ومواجهة أي قوات تستهدف المدن والمدنيين، داعيًا السكان إلى الابتعاد عن المعسكرات في عدن والضالع، وتجنب التجمعات العسكرية، حفاظًا على سلامتهم، والمساهمة في الإبلاغ عن أي تحركات عسكرية مشبوهة للأجهزة الأمنية.
The official spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the coalition leadership informed the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, on January 4, 2026, to come to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within 48 hours for a meeting with the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the coalition leadership, to address the reasons behind the escalation and the attack carried out by forces affiliated with the Transitional Council in the provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout recently.
Confirmation of Participation in a Comprehensive Southern Conference
Al-Maliki explained that the leadership of the Transitional Council announced on January 5 its appreciation for the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to prepare for a comprehensive southern conference to discuss ways to resolve the issue of the southern people, confirming its active participation in making the conference a success.
Accordingly, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi informed the Kingdom of his desire to attend on January 6 and headed to the airport, where the departure of Yemenia Airlines flight number (IYE 532), carrying the delegation, scheduled to depart at (2210) in the evening, was delayed for more than three hours.
Surprising Military Movements During the Flight Delay
During the delay, information became available to the legitimate government and coalition forces indicating that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi was mobilizing large forces, including tanks, armored vehicles, heavy and light weapons, and snipers from the Hadeed and Al-Sulban camps towards the city of Aden, around (2400) midnight.
Departure of Leaders Without the Council President
The statement indicated that the flight was allowed to depart later, carrying a large number of leaders of the Southern Transitional Council, without the Council President Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, who left for an unknown location, leaving council members and leaders without any details about him.
Distribution of Weapons to Create Security Disturbance
According to the statement, before his departure, Al-Zubaidi distributed weapons and ammunition to dozens of elements inside the city of Aden, led by Moamen Al-Saqaf and Mukhtar Al-Nubi, with the aim of creating security disturbances in the following hours.
Urgent Measures to Enforce Security and Prevent Clashes
The official spokesperson confirmed that these developments prompted the National Shield Forces and coalition forces, at the request of the Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi "Abu Zar'a," to enforce security and prevent any clashes within the city of Aden, and to avoid involving the Presidential Protection Brigades and other military formations in any confrontations.
Monitoring Suspicious Movements in Al-Dhale'e
During the field follow-up, coalition forces monitored movements of forces coming out of the camps, where they were found while stationed in one of the buildings near the Al-Nasr camp in Al-Dhale'e governorate.
Limited Preemptive Strikes at Dawn
In coordination with the legitimate government forces and the National Shield Forces, coalition forces carried out limited preemptive strikes at (0400) at dawn, aimed at disrupting those forces and thwarting the plan aimed at escalating the conflict and extending it to Al-Dhale'e governorate.
Call to Protect Civilians and Enhance Security Cooperation
The coalition concluded its statement by emphasizing that it is working in coordination with the Yemeni government and the local authority in Aden to support efforts to maintain security and confront any forces targeting cities and civilians, calling on residents to stay away from the camps in Aden and Al-Dhale'e, and to avoid military gatherings, in order to ensure their safety and contribute to reporting any suspicious military movements to the security agencies.