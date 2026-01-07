The official spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the coalition leadership informed the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, on January 4, 2026, to come to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within 48 hours for a meeting with the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the coalition leadership, to address the reasons behind the escalation and the attack carried out by forces affiliated with the Transitional Council in the provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout recently.

Confirmation of Participation in a Comprehensive Southern Conference

Al-Maliki explained that the leadership of the Transitional Council announced on January 5 its appreciation for the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to prepare for a comprehensive southern conference to discuss ways to resolve the issue of the southern people, confirming its active participation in making the conference a success.

Accordingly, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi informed the Kingdom of his desire to attend on January 6 and headed to the airport, where the departure of Yemenia Airlines flight number (IYE 532), carrying the delegation, scheduled to depart at (2210) in the evening, was delayed for more than three hours.

Surprising Military Movements During the Flight Delay

During the delay, information became available to the legitimate government and coalition forces indicating that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi was mobilizing large forces, including tanks, armored vehicles, heavy and light weapons, and snipers from the Hadeed and Al-Sulban camps towards the city of Aden, around (2400) midnight.

Departure of Leaders Without the Council President

The statement indicated that the flight was allowed to depart later, carrying a large number of leaders of the Southern Transitional Council, without the Council President Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, who left for an unknown location, leaving council members and leaders without any details about him.

Distribution of Weapons to Create Security Disturbance

According to the statement, before his departure, Al-Zubaidi distributed weapons and ammunition to dozens of elements inside the city of Aden, led by Moamen Al-Saqaf and Mukhtar Al-Nubi, with the aim of creating security disturbances in the following hours.

Urgent Measures to Enforce Security and Prevent Clashes

The official spokesperson confirmed that these developments prompted the National Shield Forces and coalition forces, at the request of the Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi "Abu Zar'a," to enforce security and prevent any clashes within the city of Aden, and to avoid involving the Presidential Protection Brigades and other military formations in any confrontations.

Monitoring Suspicious Movements in Al-Dhale'e

During the field follow-up, coalition forces monitored movements of forces coming out of the camps, where they were found while stationed in one of the buildings near the Al-Nasr camp in Al-Dhale'e governorate.

Limited Preemptive Strikes at Dawn

In coordination with the legitimate government forces and the National Shield Forces, coalition forces carried out limited preemptive strikes at (0400) at dawn, aimed at disrupting those forces and thwarting the plan aimed at escalating the conflict and extending it to Al-Dhale'e governorate.

Call to Protect Civilians and Enhance Security Cooperation

The coalition concluded its statement by emphasizing that it is working in coordination with the Yemeni government and the local authority in Aden to support efforts to maintain security and confront any forces targeting cities and civilians, calling on residents to stay away from the camps in Aden and Al-Dhale'e, and to avoid military gatherings, in order to ensure their safety and contribute to reporting any suspicious military movements to the security agencies.