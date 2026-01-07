أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قيادة التحالف أبلغت، بتاريخ 4 يناير 2026، رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عيدروس الزُبيدي بالحضور إلى المملكة العربية السعودية خلال 48 ساعة، لعقد لقاء مع رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي وقيادة التحالف، بهدف الوقوف على أسباب التصعيد والهجوم الذي نفذته قوات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي في محافظتي شبوة وحضرموت أخيرًا.

تأكيد المشاركة في مؤتمر جنوبي شامل

وأوضح المالكي أن قيادة المجلس الانتقالي أعلنت في 5 يناير تقديرها للجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية للإعداد لعقد مؤتمر جنوبي شامل لبحث سبل حل قضية شعب الجنوب، مؤكدة مشاركتها الفاعلة في إنجاح المؤتمر.

وبناءً على ذلك، أبلغ عيدروس الزُبيدي المملكة برغبته في الحضور بتاريخ 6 يناير، واتجه إلى المطار، حيث جرى تأخير إقلاع رحلة الخطوط اليمنية رقم (IYE 532)، التي تقل الوفد، والمجدول إقلاعها عند الساعة (22:10) مساءً، لأكثر من ثلاث ساعات.

تحركات عسكرية مفاجئة أثناء تأخير الرحلة

وخلال فترة التأخير، توفرت معلومات للحكومة الشرعية وقوات التحالف تفيد بقيام عيدروس الزُبيدي بتحريك قوات كبيرة تضم دبابات وعربات قتالية وأسلحة ثقيلة وخفيفة وقناصة من معسكري حديد والصولبان باتجاه مدينة عدن، وذلك عند الساعة (24:00) منتصف الليل تقريبا.

مغادرة القيادات دون رئيس المجلس

وأشار البيان إلى أنه جرى السماح للرحلة بالمغادرة لاحقًا، وهي تقل عددًا كبيرًا من قيادات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، دون رئيس المجلس عيدروس الزُبيدي، الذي غادر إلى مكان غير معلوم حتى الآن، تاركًا أعضاء وقيادات المجلس دون أي تفاصيل عنه.

توزيع أسلحة لإحداث اضطراب أمني

وبحسب البيان، قام الزُبيدي قبل مغادرته بتوزيع أسلحة وذخائر على العشرات من العناصر داخل مدينة عدن، بقيادة مؤمن السقاف ومختار النوبي، بهدف إحداث اضطراب أمني خلال الساعات اللاحقة.

إجراءات عاجلة لفرض الأمن ومنع الاشتباكات

وأكد المتحدث الرسمي أن هذه التطورات استدعت قيام قوات درع الوطن وقوات التحالف بطلب من نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عبدالرحمن المحرمي «أبو زرعة» بفرض الأمن ومنع أي اشتباكات داخل مدينة عدن، وتجنب إقحام ألوية الحماية الرئاسية والتشكيلات العسكرية الأخرى في أي مواجهات.

رصد تحركات مشبوهة في الضالع

وخلال المتابعة الميدانية، رصدت قوات التحالف تحركات للقوات الخارجة من المعسكرات، حيث تم العثور عليها أثناء تمركزها في أحد المباني القريبة من معسكر النصر بمحافظة الضالع.

ضربات استباقية محدودة فجرًا

وبالتنسيق مع قوات الحكومة الشرعية وقوات درع الوطن، نفذت قوات التحالف في تمام الساعة (04:00) فجرًا ضربات استباقية محدودة، هدفت إلى تعطيل تلك القوات وإفشال المخطط الرامي إلى تفاقم الصراع وامتداده إلى محافظة الضالع.

دعوة لحماية المدنيين والتعاون الأمني

واختتم التحالف بيانه بالتأكيد على أنه يعمل بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية والسلطة المحلية في عدن لدعم جهود حفظ الأمن، ومواجهة أي قوات تستهدف المدن والمدنيين، داعيًا السكان إلى الابتعاد عن المعسكرات في عدن والضالع، وتجنب التجمعات العسكرية، حفاظًا على سلامتهم، والمساهمة في الإبلاغ عن أي تحركات عسكرية مشبوهة للأجهزة الأمنية.