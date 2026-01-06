أوقفت الهيئة العامة للعقار، بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات ذات العلاقة، مزادًا عقاريًّا بعد رصد مخالفات تتعلق بعدم الالتزام بالاشتراطات النظامية اللازمة لتنظيم وإقامة المزادات العقارية، وذلك في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتنظيم السوق العقاري وحماية حقوق المتعاملين فيه.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن قرار الإيقاف جاء بعد أن تبيّن أن بيانات المزاد المُعلن لا تطابق ما وافقت عليه «الهيئة»، بما يعد مخالفة صريحة للاشتراطات النظامية المعتمدة لتنظيم المزادات العقارية، وأنه جارٍ استكمال إجراءات إحالة منظمي مزادين عقاريين إلى النيابة العامة، وهما وسيطان عقاريان، لقيامهما باستلام أموال من المشاركين قبل إقامة المزادات ودون الحصول على التراخيص النظامية اللازمة.

وأكدت الهيئة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي ممارسات غير نظامية تمس موثوقية السوق العقاري أو تؤثر في سلامة التعاملات العقارية وحقوق المستفيدين والمتعاملين، مشيرةً إلى استمرار أعمال الرقابة الميدانية والإلكترونية على المزادات العقارية، والتحقق من التزام منظميها بالاشتراطات النظامية والحصول على التراخيص اللازمة من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ودعت الهيئة العامة للعقار منظمي المزادات العقارية إلى الالتزام التام بالأنظمة واللوائح المنظمة للقطاع العقاري، واستيفاء جميع الاشتراطات النظامية قبل الإعلان أو إقامة المزادات أو استلام أي مبالغ مالية، مؤكدةً أهمية التحقق من نظامية الممارسين العقاريين عبر القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة، والإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات تؤثر في السوق العقاري وموثوقيته.