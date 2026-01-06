أوقفت الهيئة العامة للعقار، بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات ذات العلاقة، مزادًا عقاريًّا بعد رصد مخالفات تتعلق بعدم الالتزام بالاشتراطات النظامية اللازمة لتنظيم وإقامة المزادات العقارية، وذلك في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتنظيم السوق العقاري وحماية حقوق المتعاملين فيه.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن قرار الإيقاف جاء بعد أن تبيّن أن بيانات المزاد المُعلن لا تطابق ما وافقت عليه «الهيئة»، بما يعد مخالفة صريحة للاشتراطات النظامية المعتمدة لتنظيم المزادات العقارية، وأنه جارٍ استكمال إجراءات إحالة منظمي مزادين عقاريين إلى النيابة العامة، وهما وسيطان عقاريان، لقيامهما باستلام أموال من المشاركين قبل إقامة المزادات ودون الحصول على التراخيص النظامية اللازمة.
وأكدت الهيئة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي ممارسات غير نظامية تمس موثوقية السوق العقاري أو تؤثر في سلامة التعاملات العقارية وحقوق المستفيدين والمتعاملين، مشيرةً إلى استمرار أعمال الرقابة الميدانية والإلكترونية على المزادات العقارية، والتحقق من التزام منظميها بالاشتراطات النظامية والحصول على التراخيص اللازمة من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت الهيئة العامة للعقار منظمي المزادات العقارية إلى الالتزام التام بالأنظمة واللوائح المنظمة للقطاع العقاري، واستيفاء جميع الاشتراطات النظامية قبل الإعلان أو إقامة المزادات أو استلام أي مبالغ مالية، مؤكدةً أهمية التحقق من نظامية الممارسين العقاريين عبر القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة، والإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات تؤثر في السوق العقاري وموثوقيته.
The General Authority for Real Estate, in collaboration with several relevant entities, has suspended a real estate auction after detecting violations related to non-compliance with the necessary regulatory requirements for organizing and holding real estate auctions. This is part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the real estate market and protect the rights of its participants.
The Authority clarified that the decision to suspend was made after it became evident that the auction data announced did not match what was approved by the "Authority," which constitutes a clear violation of the approved regulatory requirements for organizing real estate auctions. It is currently in the process of referring the organizers of two real estate auctions to the Public Prosecution, both of whom are real estate brokers, for having received funds from participants before holding the auctions and without obtaining the necessary regulatory licenses.
The Authority confirmed that it will not tolerate any irregular practices that affect the reliability of the real estate market or impact the integrity of real estate transactions and the rights of beneficiaries and participants. It pointed out that field and electronic monitoring of real estate auctions will continue, ensuring that their organizers comply with regulatory requirements and obtain the necessary licenses from the relevant authorities.
The General Authority for Real Estate urged real estate auction organizers to fully comply with the laws and regulations governing the real estate sector, and to meet all regulatory requirements before announcing or holding auctions or receiving any financial amounts. It emphasized the importance of verifying the legitimacy of real estate practitioners through the approved official channels and reporting any violations that affect the real estate market and its reliability.