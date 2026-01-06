The General Authority for Real Estate, in collaboration with several relevant entities, has suspended a real estate auction after detecting violations related to non-compliance with the necessary regulatory requirements for organizing and holding real estate auctions. This is part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the real estate market and protect the rights of its participants.

The Authority clarified that the decision to suspend was made after it became evident that the auction data announced did not match what was approved by the "Authority," which constitutes a clear violation of the approved regulatory requirements for organizing real estate auctions. It is currently in the process of referring the organizers of two real estate auctions to the Public Prosecution, both of whom are real estate brokers, for having received funds from participants before holding the auctions and without obtaining the necessary regulatory licenses.

The Authority confirmed that it will not tolerate any irregular practices that affect the reliability of the real estate market or impact the integrity of real estate transactions and the rights of beneficiaries and participants. It pointed out that field and electronic monitoring of real estate auctions will continue, ensuring that their organizers comply with regulatory requirements and obtain the necessary licenses from the relevant authorities.

The General Authority for Real Estate urged real estate auction organizers to fully comply with the laws and regulations governing the real estate sector, and to meet all regulatory requirements before announcing or holding auctions or receiving any financial amounts. It emphasized the importance of verifying the legitimacy of real estate practitioners through the approved official channels and reporting any violations that affect the real estate market and its reliability.