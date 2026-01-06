In a tragic incident that shook the Qena Governorate, security forces arrested a man in his forties, accused of killing his elderly father, aged 72, and injuring his mother (in her sixties) with multiple stab wounds using a knife, inside their home in the Qenawea village affiliated with the Nagaa Hammadi Center in the north of the governorate.

Son Kills Father in Qena

The incident began in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), when the operations room of the Qena Security Directorate received a report of a murder and injury occurring inside a family's home in the village. Security forces immediately moved to the scene of the incident, where they found the body of the elderly man lying in a pool of blood, and his mother suffering from serious injuries caused by stabs from a sharp object (kitchen knife).

Mental Disturbances

Initial investigations revealed that the accused is the son of the victims, who is unmarried and has been suffering from severe mental disturbances for many years. Security sources indicated that the crime occurred without any apparent financial or family disputes, and it is likely that a psychological episode was the main motive behind the brutal attack.

Arrest of the Accused

Security forces were able to apprehend the accused in a short time, along with the weapon used in the crime (knife). The father's body was transferred to the Nagaa Hammadi General Hospital morgue for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, while the injured mother was taken to the same hospital for necessary treatment, and their conditions are under medical supervision.

A report was filed regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution has taken over the investigations, assigning the investigative unit to complete the inquiries to uncover all the circumstances of the incident, while the accused is to be presented to forensic medicine for an assessment of his mental state.