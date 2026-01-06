في واقعة مأساوية هزت أرجاء محافظة قنا، ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على رجل أربعيني، متهم بقتل والده المُسن البالغ 72 عامًا وإصابة والدته (في الستينيات من عمرها) بطعنات متعددة باستخدام سكين، داخل منزلهم بقرية القناوية التابعة لمركز نجع حمادي شمال المحافظة.
ابن يقتل والده بقنا
بدأت الواقعة في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عندما تلقت غرفة عمليات مديرية أمن قنا بلاغًا يفيد بوقوع جريمة قتل وإصابة داخل منزل أسرة بالقرية. انتقلت قوات الأمن فورًا إلى موقع الحادث، حيث عثرت على جثة المسن ملقاة في بركة من الدماء، ووالدته مصابة بجروح خطيرة ناتجة عن طعنات آلة حادة (سكين مطبخ).
اضطرابات نفسية
وكشفت التحريات الأولية، أن المتهم هو نجل الضحيتين، وهو غير متزوج ويعاني من اضطرابات نفسية شديدة منذ سنوات طويلة. وأفادت المصادر الأمنية بأن الجريمة وقعت دون وجود خلافات مالية أو عائلية واضحة، بل يُرجح أن تكون نوبة نفسية هي الدافع الرئيسي وراء الاعتداء الوحشي.
ضبط المتهم
وتمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط المتهم في وقت قياسي، بالإضافة إلى السلاح المستخدم في الجريمة (سكين)، كما تم نقل جثة الأب إلى مشرحة مستشفى نجع حمادي العام لإجراء الصفة التشريحية وتحديد أسباب الوفاة الدقيقة، فيما نقلت الأم المصابة إلى المستشفى نفسه لتلقي العلاج اللازم، وحالتهما تحت المتابعة الطبية.
وحُرر محضر بالواقعة، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيقات، حيث كلفت وحدة المباحث باستكمال التحريات لكشف كافة ملابسات الحادث، مع عرض المتهم على الطب الشرعي لتقييم حالته النفسية.
In a tragic incident that shook the Qena Governorate, security forces arrested a man in his forties, accused of killing his elderly father, aged 72, and injuring his mother (in her sixties) with multiple stab wounds using a knife, inside their home in the Qenawea village affiliated with the Nagaa Hammadi Center in the north of the governorate.
Son Kills Father in Qena
The incident began in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), when the operations room of the Qena Security Directorate received a report of a murder and injury occurring inside a family's home in the village. Security forces immediately moved to the scene of the incident, where they found the body of the elderly man lying in a pool of blood, and his mother suffering from serious injuries caused by stabs from a sharp object (kitchen knife).
Mental Disturbances
Initial investigations revealed that the accused is the son of the victims, who is unmarried and has been suffering from severe mental disturbances for many years. Security sources indicated that the crime occurred without any apparent financial or family disputes, and it is likely that a psychological episode was the main motive behind the brutal attack.
Arrest of the Accused
Security forces were able to apprehend the accused in a short time, along with the weapon used in the crime (knife). The father's body was transferred to the Nagaa Hammadi General Hospital morgue for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, while the injured mother was taken to the same hospital for necessary treatment, and their conditions are under medical supervision.
A report was filed regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution has taken over the investigations, assigning the investigative unit to complete the inquiries to uncover all the circumstances of the incident, while the accused is to be presented to forensic medicine for an assessment of his mental state.