في واقعة مأساوية هزت أرجاء محافظة قنا، ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على رجل أربعيني، متهم بقتل والده المُسن البالغ 72 عامًا وإصابة والدته (في الستينيات من عمرها) بطعنات متعددة باستخدام سكين، داخل منزلهم بقرية القناوية التابعة لمركز نجع حمادي شمال المحافظة.

ابن يقتل والده بقنا

بدأت الواقعة في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عندما تلقت غرفة عمليات مديرية أمن قنا بلاغًا يفيد بوقوع جريمة قتل وإصابة داخل منزل أسرة بالقرية. انتقلت قوات الأمن فورًا إلى موقع الحادث، حيث عثرت على جثة المسن ملقاة في بركة من الدماء، ووالدته مصابة بجروح خطيرة ناتجة عن طعنات آلة حادة (سكين مطبخ).

اضطرابات نفسية

وكشفت التحريات الأولية، أن المتهم هو نجل الضحيتين، وهو غير متزوج ويعاني من اضطرابات نفسية شديدة منذ سنوات طويلة. وأفادت المصادر الأمنية بأن الجريمة وقعت دون وجود خلافات مالية أو عائلية واضحة، بل يُرجح أن تكون نوبة نفسية هي الدافع الرئيسي وراء الاعتداء الوحشي.

ضبط المتهم

وتمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط المتهم في وقت قياسي، بالإضافة إلى السلاح المستخدم في الجريمة (سكين)، كما تم نقل جثة الأب إلى مشرحة مستشفى نجع حمادي العام لإجراء الصفة التشريحية وتحديد أسباب الوفاة الدقيقة، فيما نقلت الأم المصابة إلى المستشفى نفسه لتلقي العلاج اللازم، وحالتهما تحت المتابعة الطبية.

وحُرر محضر بالواقعة، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيقات، حيث كلفت وحدة المباحث باستكمال التحريات لكشف كافة ملابسات الحادث، مع عرض المتهم على الطب الشرعي لتقييم حالته النفسية.