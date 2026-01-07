فيما انتشرت قوات العمالقة الجنوبية في العاصمة اليمنية المؤقتة عدن لتأمين البنك المركزي وقصر المعاشيق الرئاسي والمؤسسات السيادية بالتنسيق مع جهاز الحزام الأمني، أصدر مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قراراً بإعفاء وزيري النقل عبدالسلام حميد، والتخطيط والتعاون الدولي واعد باذيب، من منصبيهما وإحالتهما للتحقيق.


وعقد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، اجتماعاً طارئاً برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، رئيس المجلس، وبحضور 5 من أعضائه (سلطان العرادة، وطارق صالح، وعبدالرحمن المحرمي، والدكتور عبدالله العليمي، وعثمان مجلي)، ناقش خلالها المستجدات الأمنية والعسكرية في المحافظات الجنوبية، في ضوء بيان قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية، وما تضمنه من معطيات خطيرة بشأن تصعيد بعض القيادات المتمردة، وعرقلة جهود خفض التصعيد.


واطلع المجلس، على إحاطة شاملة حول تداعيات تخلف أحد أعضائه عن الاستجابة لدعوة المملكة العربية السعودية، وما رافق ذلك من تحركات وتصرفات أحادية مثلت خروجاً صريحاً عن مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتقويضاً لجهود حماية المدنيين، ومنع اتساع دائرة العنف.

إسقاط عضوية الزبيدي

وقرر مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، إسقاط عضوية عيدروس الزبيدي، وإحالته للنائب العام بتهمة الخيانة العظمى، والإضرار بمركز الجمهورية اليمنية السياسي والاقتصادي، وعرقلة جهود الدولة في مواجهة الانقلاب، وإثارة الفتنة الداخلية، كما أقر إعفاء وزيري النقل عبدالسلام حميد، والتخطيط والتعاون الدولي واعد باذيب، من منصبيهما وإحالتهما للتحقيق، وملاحقة وضبط المتورطين بتوزيع الأسلحة وتهديد السلم الأهلي، وتقديمهم إلى العدالة لينالوا جزاءهم الرادع، مشدداً على أن الدولة ستتعامل بحزم مع أي تجاوزات، وبما يكفل احترام سيادة القانون، وحماية الحقوق والحريات العامة.


وأكد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، أن وحدة القرار العسكري والأمني، واحترام التسلسل القيادي، تمثل ركائز لا يمكن التهاون بها، مشدداً على أن أي إخلال جسيم بهذه الواجبات يضع مرتكبه تحت طائلة المساءلة وفقاً للدستور، والقانون.


وأقر المجلس على هذا الصعيد، جملة من الإجراءات العاجلة، تضمنت تكليف الجهات المختصة باتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لحماية المدنيين، والمنشآت العامة في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، والمحافظات المحررة، وتوحيد القيادة والسيطرة على التشكيلات العسكرية والأمنية كافة، ومنع أي تحركات أو تعبئة خارج إطار الدولة.

المجلس يشيد بجهود التحالف

وجدد المجلس، عظيم تقديره لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية، وقيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، من أجل خفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين، وتثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، ومنع انزلاق الأوضاع إلى مواجهات داخلية جديدة، مؤكداً التزام الدولة بتنفيذ قراراتها السيادية، وصون مركزها القانوني.


وثمن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، المواقف الوطنية المشرفة لأبناء العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، والمحافظات المحررة في الدفاع عن النظام الجمهوري، ومؤسسات الدولة الشرعية في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة، مشدداً في دعوته للمواطنين على التعاون الكامل مع الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية، والإبلاغ عن أي تحركات أو ممارسات من شأنها الإخلال بالأمن، أو تعريض حياة المدنيين للخطر.


في غضون ذلك، فرضت قوات من ألوية العمالقة، إجراءات أمنية على المنشآت الحكومية خصوصاً البنك المركزي وقصر المعاشيق الرئاسي ومؤسسات سيادية.


وأوضحت مصادر أمنية أن الإجراءات الأمنية تهدف إلى ضبط الأمن وتعزيز الاستقرار، بالتنسيق مع دوريات أمن عدن وقوات الحزام الأمني، ومنع أي محاولات لإثارة الفوضى أو الإخلال بالأمن.