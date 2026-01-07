As the Southern Giants forces spread throughout the temporary capital of Yemen, Aden, to secure the Central Bank and the Maashiq Presidential Palace and sovereign institutions in coordination with the Security Belt forces, the Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision today (Wednesday) to dismiss the Minister of Transport, Abdulsalam Hamid, and the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waed Badhieb, from their positions and refer them for investigation.



The Presidential Leadership Council held an emergency meeting chaired by the council's president, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, with the attendance of five of its members (Sultan Al-Aradah, Tariq Saleh, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi, and Othman Majali). During the meeting, they discussed the security and military developments in the southern governorates, in light of the statement from the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, which included serious data regarding the escalation of some rebellious leaders and the obstruction of de-escalation efforts.



The council was briefed on a comprehensive overview of the repercussions of one of its members failing to respond to the invitation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with unilateral movements and actions that represented a clear departure from the transitional references and undermined efforts to protect civilians and prevent the escalation of violence.

Expulsion of Al-Zubaidi's Membership

The Presidential Leadership Council decided to expel Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and refer him to the Public Prosecutor on charges of high treason, harming the political and economic status of the Republic of Yemen, obstructing the state's efforts to confront the coup, and inciting internal strife. It also approved the dismissal of the Minister of Transport, Abdulsalam Hamid, and the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waed Badhieb, from their positions and referred them for investigation, as well as pursuing and apprehending those involved in distributing weapons and threatening civil peace, bringing them to justice to receive their deterrent punishment, emphasizing that the state will deal firmly with any violations, ensuring respect for the rule of law and the protection of public rights and freedoms.



The Presidential Leadership Council affirmed that the unity of military and security decision-making and respect for the leadership hierarchy are fundamental pillars that cannot be compromised, stressing that any serious breach of these duties places the perpetrator under accountability according to the constitution and the law.



In this regard, the council approved a series of urgent measures, including assigning the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to protect civilians and public facilities in the temporary capital, Aden, and the liberated governorates, unifying command and control over all military and security formations, and preventing any movements or mobilizations outside the framework of the state.

The Council Commends the Coalition's Efforts

The council renewed its deep appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in reducing escalation, protecting civilians, establishing security and stability, and preventing the situation from slipping into new internal confrontations, affirming the state's commitment to implementing its sovereign decisions and preserving its legal status.



The Presidential Leadership Council praised the honorable national positions of the people of the temporary capital, Aden, and the liberated governorates in defending the republican system and the legitimate state institutions during this critical phase, emphasizing its call for citizens to fully cooperate with the security and military agencies and report any movements or practices that could undermine security or endanger civilians' lives.



Meanwhile, forces from the Giants Brigades imposed security measures on government facilities, particularly the Central Bank, the Maashiq Presidential Palace, and sovereign institutions.



Security sources indicated that the security measures aim to maintain order and enhance stability, in coordination with Aden's security patrols and the Security Belt forces, and to prevent any attempts to incite chaos or disrupt security.