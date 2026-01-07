صدر اليوم (الأربعاء) قرار رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي بإسقاط عضوية عيدروس الزبيدي من مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وإحالته إلى النائب العام، مع إيقافه عن العمل، على خلفية اتهامات بارتكاب "الخيانة العظمى" وجرائم جسيمة تمس أمن الدولة وسيادتها. وفيما يلي نص القرار .. بعد الاطلاع على دستور الجمهورية اليمنية، وعلى المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، وعلى قرار إعلان نقل السلطة الصادر بالقرار رقم (9) لسنة 2022م وتشكيل مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وعلى قانون الجرائم والعقوبات رقم (12) لسنة 1994م، وعلى القانون رقم (6) لسنة 1995م بشأن إجراءات اتهام ومحاكمة شاغلي الوظائف العليا في الدولة، وعلى القرار الجمهوري بالقانون رقم (21) لسنة 1998م بشأن الجرائم والعقوبات العسكرية، وعلى القرار الجمهوري بإعلان حالة الطوارئ في البلاد إثر الأحداث التي حدثت في المحافظات الجنوبية، وعلى قرار مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رقم (1) لعام 2023م، واستناداً إلى الصلاحيات الممنوحة لنا بموجب الدستور والقانون، وحرصاً على أمن المواطنين كافة وقضاياهم العادلة، وتأكيداً على الالتزام بسيادة الجمهورية، وحيث ثبت قيام اللواء/ عيدروس بن قاسم الزبيدي بالإساءة للقضية الجنوبية العادلة، واستغلالها لارتكاب انتهاكات جسيمة ضد المدنيين في المحافظات الجنوبية، والإضرار بمركز الجمهورية اليمنية السياسي والاقتصادي، والاعتداء على الدستور والسلطات الدستورية، وعرقلة جهود الدولة في مواجهة الانقلاب والتمرد، وإثارة الفتنة الداخلية التي قادها عيدروس بن قاسم الزبيدي للتمرد العسكري، وما قام به من انتهاكات جسيمة في حق المواطنين الأبرياء. وقضى القرار بما يلي: أولاً: إحالة اللواء/ عيدروس قاسم الزبيدي للنائب العام وإيقافه عن العمل لارتكابه الجرائم التالية:

1. الخيانة العظمى بقصد المساس باستقلال الجمهورية وفق المادة (125) من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات.

2. الإضرار بمركز الجمهورية الحربي والسياسي والاقتصادي وفقاً للمادة (128/1) من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات.

3. تشكيل عصابة مسلحة وارتكاب جرائم قتل ضباط وجنود القوات المسلحة، واستغلال القضية الجنوبية العادلة والإضرار بها من خلال انتهاكات جسيمة ضد المدنيين وتخريب المنشآت والمواقع العسكرية وفق المادة (126) من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات، وانتهاج العصابة المسلحة ومواجهات دائمة ضد قواتنا المسلحة دون أي اعتبار للأرواح.

4. الاعتداء على الدستور والسلطات الدستورية وفقاً للمادتين (131، 132) من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات.

5. خرق الدستور ومخالفة القوانين والمساس بسيادة واستقلال البلاد وفقاً للمادة (4) من قانون محاكمة شاغلي الوظائف العليا.

ثانياً: إسقاط عضوية عيدروس الزبيدي في مجلس القيادة الرئاسي. ثالثاً: على النائب العام إجراء التحقيق والتصرف في الوقائع سالفة الذكر وفقاً للقوانين النافذة.