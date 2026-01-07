Today (Wednesday), the decision of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, was issued to revoke the membership of Aidarus Al-Zubaidi from the Presidential Leadership Council and refer him to the Attorney General, with his suspension from work, following accusations of committing "high treason" and serious crimes that affect the security and sovereignty of the state. Below is the text of the decision: after reviewing the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the decision to announce the transfer of power issued by decision No. (9) of 2022 and the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Penal Code No. (12) of 1994, Law No. (6) of 1995 regarding the procedures for accusing and trying holders of high positions in the state, the Republican Decision Law No. (21) of 1998 regarding military crimes and penalties, the Republican Decision to declare a state of emergency in the country following the events that occurred in the southern governorates, the decision of the Presidential Leadership Council No. (1) of 2023, and based on the powers granted to us under the Constitution and the law, and in order to ensure the security of all citizens and their just causes, and to affirm our commitment to the sovereignty of the Republic, and as it has been established that Major General Aidarus bin Qasim Al-Zubaidi has abused the just southern cause and exploited it to commit serious violations against civilians in the southern governorates, harming the political and economic status of the Republic of Yemen, violating the Constitution and constitutional authorities, obstructing the state's efforts to confront the coup and rebellion, and inciting internal strife led by Aidarus bin Qasim Al-Zubaidi for military rebellion, along with the serious violations he committed against innocent citizens. The decision stipulates the following: First: Refer Major General Aidarus Qasim Al-Zubaidi to the Attorney General and suspend him from work for committing the following crimes:

1. High treason aimed at undermining the independence of the Republic according to Article (125) of the Penal Code.

2. Harming the military, political, and economic status of the Republic according to Article (128/1) of the Penal Code.

3. Forming an armed gang and committing crimes of killing officers and soldiers of the armed forces, exploiting the just southern cause and harming it through serious violations against civilians and sabotaging military facilities and sites according to Article (126) of the Penal Code, adopting the armed gang and engaging in constant confrontations against our armed forces without any regard for lives.

4. Violating the Constitution and constitutional authorities according to Articles (131, 132) of the Penal Code.

5. Breaching the Constitution and violating laws and undermining the sovereignty and independence of the country according to Article (4) of the Law on the Trial of Holders of High Positions.

Second: Revocation of Aidarus Al-Zubaidi's membership in the Presidential Leadership Council. Third: The Attorney General is to conduct an investigation and act on the aforementioned facts in accordance with the applicable laws.