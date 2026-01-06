In a new development regarding the incident of a young girl falling from a primary school in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, who nearly lost her life in a tragic accident after being forced to jump from a school window, the girl's family has decided to resort to the Egyptian Public Prosecution, rather than settling for the referral of the responsible parties to urgent disciplinary trial.

The student was left alone in the classroom, with students and staff dismissed before the official times, and the iron doors between the floors closed. In a desperate attempt to escape, she jumped from the first floor, resulting in her falling into the school yard, suffering from multiple injuries and losing consciousness. She remained lying on the ground for about 7 hours until her mother found her in the evening with the help of a school worker.

Referral of Responsible Parties to Disciplinary Trial

For its part, the Administrative Prosecution ordered the referral of four educational officials to an urgent disciplinary trial, on charges of endangering the life of a young student.

In a related context, the spokesperson for the Administrative Prosecution, Counselor Mohamed Samir, confirmed that the Administrative Prosecution's decision regarding the incident of the student injury at one of the schools in Gharbia Governorate was limited to the administrative aspect related to holding the school officials accountable, while the criminal aspect of the incident remains under the jurisdiction of the Public Prosecution.

From Administrative to Criminal

Samir explained in television statements that the child's mother and her uncle filed a report at the police station regarding her disappearance and injury, which takes a separate criminal path from the administrative investigations, adding that this path concerns the child's family and is being completed according to the legal procedures followed.

He emphasized that the Administrative Prosecution dealt firmly with the administrative violations that marred the incident, which included allowing staff to leave before the official time, lack of supervision over the students, employing a worker whose service had ended, and failing to notify the directorate immediately after the incident occurred, confirming that these combined violations necessitated the referral of the four responsible parties to disciplinary trial.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Administrative Prosecution, the individuals referred to the urgent disciplinary trial included the former school principal, the former general director of the educational administration, the school deputy, and one of the teachers.

Details of the Incident

The decision came in the wake of an incident that occurred on November 16, when the student was left alone in the classroom after everyone had left early, and the iron doors were closed without ensuring that all students had departed.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the girl threw her school bag from the first floor and then jumped after it, resulting in her falling into the school yard, suffering from multiple injuries and losing consciousness. The student remained lying on the ground for nearly seven hours until her mother found her in the evening with the help of a school worker.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Administrative Prosecution last Sunday, the Media and Monitoring Center observed the incident being circulated on social media, prompting the Administrative Prosecution in Mahalla to open an immediate investigation that included a field inspection of the school, listening to testimonies from the student's classmates, her mother, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education in Gharbia, in addition to a report from a committee from the directorate.

What the Investigations Revealed

The investigations revealed serious violations, including; the former principal issuing verbal instructions for early dismissal at 1:30 PM instead of 2:22 PM, without appointing a floor supervisor or ensuring the building was empty, the administration director's negligence in taking action despite being aware of the incident, the school deputy tampering with the attendance and departure register, and the teacher leaving without verifying that her class was empty.

During the investigations, the administrative authority terminated the assignments of the principal and the administration director, and upon completion, the prosecution referred the four accused to trial, while assigning the relevant authorities to intensify regular monitoring of schools to ensure compliance with the Ministry of Education's instructions regarding student safety.