في تطور جديد لواقعة سقوط طفلة إحدى المدارس الابتدائية بمحافظة الغربية في مصر، التي كادت تفقد حياتها بحادثة مأساوية بعد اضطرارها إلى القفز من نافذة المدرسة، قررت أسرة الطفلة اللجوء للنيابة العامة المصرية، وعدم الاكتفاء بإحالة المسؤولين إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة.

وكانت الطالبة تُركت وحيدة داخل الفصل الدراسي، مع صرف الطلاب والعاملين قبل المواعيد الرسمية، وغلق الأبواب الحديدية بين الأدوار، وفي محاولة يائسة للخروج، قفزت من الطابق الأول، ما أدى إلى سقوطها في فناء المدرسة مصابة بإصابات متفرقة وفاقدة الوعي، وظلت ملقاة على الأرض لنحو 7 ساعات، حتى عثرت عليها والدتها مساءً بمساعدة عامل المدرسة.

إحالة المسؤولين للمحاكمة التأديبية

بدورها أمرت النيابة الإدارية بإحالة أربعة مسؤولين تعليميين إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، بتهمة تعريض حياة طالبة صغيرة لخطر شديد.

على صعيد متصل، أكد المتحدث باسم هيئة النيابة الإدارية المستشار محمد سمير، أن قرار النيابة الإدارية بشأن واقعة إصابة طالبة بإحدى مدارس محافظة الغربية اقتصر على الشق الإداري المتعلق بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن المدرسة، بينما يظل الشق الجنائي في الواقعة من اختصاص النيابة العامة.

من الشق الإداري إلى الجنائي

وأوضح سمير، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أن والدة الطفلة وخالها حررا محضراً بقسم الشرطة بشأن تغيبها وإصابتها، وهو ما يتخذ مسارًا جنائيًا منفصلًا عن التحقيقات الإدارية، مضيفًا أن هذا المسار يخص أسرة الطفلة، ويجري استكماله وفق الإجراءات القانونية المتبعة.

وشدد على أن النيابة الإدارية تعاملت بحزم مع المخالفات الإدارية التي شابت الواقعة، والتي تضمنت السماح بانصراف العاملين قبل الموعد الرسمي، وغياب الرقابة على الطلاب، والاستعانة بعامل منتهية خدمته، وعدم إخطار المديرية فور وقوع الحادث، مؤكدًا أن هذه المخالفات مجتمعة استوجبت إحالة المسؤولين الأربعة للمحاكمة التأديبية.

وبحسب بيان لهيئة النيابة الإدارية المصرية، شملت الشخصيات المحالة إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة المدير السابق للمدرسة، والمدير العام السابق للإدارة التعليمية، ووكيلة المدرسة، وإحدى المعلمات.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وجاء القرار على خلفية حادثة وقعت في 16 نوفمبر الماضي، إذ تُركت الطالبة وحيدة داخل الفصل بعد انصراف الجميع مبكراً، وغلق الأبواب الحديدية دون التأكد من مغادرة جميع التلاميذ.

وفي محاولة يائسة للخروج، ألقت الطفلة بحقيبتها المدرسية من الدور الأول ثم قفزت خلفها، ما أدى إلى سقوطها في فناء المدرسة مصابة بإصابات متفرقة وفاقدة الوعي، وبقيت الطالبة ملقاة على الأرض لمدة تقارب سبع ساعات، حتى عثرت عليها والدتها مساءً بمساعدة عامل المدرسة.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن النيابة الإدارية المصرية، يوم الأحد الماضي، رصد مركز الإعلام والرصد تداول الواقعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ما دفع النيابة الإدارية بالمحلة الكبرى إلى فتح تحقيق فوري شمل معاينة ميدانية للمدرسة، والاستماع إلى شهادات زميلات الطالبة، ووالدتها، ووكيل وزارة التربية والتعليم بالغربية، إضافة إلى تقرير لجنة من المديرية.

ما كشفته التحقيقات

وكشفت التحقيقات عن مخالفات جسيمة، منها؛ إصدار المدير السابق تعليمات شفهية بانصراف مبكر الساعة 1:30 ظهراً بدلاً من 2:22، دون تعيين مشرف أدوار أو التأكد من خلو المبنى، تقاعس مدير الإدارة عن اتخاذ إجراءات رغم علمه بالحادثة، تلاعب وكيلة المدرسة بدفتر الحضور والانصراف، انصراف المعلمة دون التحقق من خلوّ فصلها.

وخلال التحقيقات، أنهت الجهة الإدارية تكليف المدير ومدير الإدارة، وفور الانتهاء، أحالت النيابة المتهمين الأربعة للمحاكمة، مع تكليف الجهات المختصة بتكثيف المتابعة الدورية على المدارس لضمان الالتزام بتعليمات وزارة التربية والتعليم الخاصة بسلامة الطلاب.