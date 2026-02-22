في أجواء تعكس حجم الثقة والإقبال، نظّمت شركة «أسس» يوم اختيار الوحدات لمشروع «أسس مكان» إيذاناً ببدء مرحلة اختيار الوحدات السكنية، ضمن تجربة متكاملة صُممت بعناية لتواكب تطلعات العملاء وتعكس معايير الشركة في التنظيم والاحترافية.
وشهد مركز المبيعات حضوراً لافتاً من العملاء الذين توافدوا وفق مواعيد مُرتبة مسبقاً، ضمن آلية دقيقة تضمن سلاسة الإجراءات ووضوح أولوية الاختيار. وتمت مرافقة العملاء في جميع مراحل الرحلة بدءاً من الاستقبال واستعراض المجسمات والمخططات، وصولاً إلى استكمال الإجراءات المالية والتعاقدية، في تجربة ترتكز على الشفافية ووضوح المعلومات وجودة الخدمة.
كما نفّذت الشركة عدداً من عمليات البيع إلكترونياً عبر منصة Microsoft Teams، إذ أُتيح للعملاء خارج مقر المركز حضور جلسات اختيار الوحدات عن بُعد، واستعراض تفاصيل الوحدات والمخططات والمواصفات وآليات السداد والإجراءات التعاقدية، بما يعكس جاهزية «أسس» لتقديم تجربة رقمية متكاملة تمنح العملاء مرونة أكبر في اتخاذ القرار.
ويُعد مشروع «أسس مكان» أحد المشاريع السكنية المميزة شمال مدينة الرياض، ويقع في حي الملقا على أرض موقع «المكان مول» سابقاً، وينطلق برؤية تعيد تقديم الموقع كوجهة سكنية متكاملة تجمع بين جودة التخطيط وحيوية الموقع وقربه من أهم المحاور الحيوية في المدينة.
ويأتي هذا الحدث امتداداً لمرحلة إبداء الرغبة التي حظي بها المشروع خلال مشاركته في معرض «سيتي سكيب»، وجسّد الإقبال الكبير في يوم اختيار الوحدات ترجمة فعلية للثقة التي بُنيت منذ إعلان المشروع.
وتؤكد «أسس» من خلال هذه المرحلة أن تجربة العميل تبدأ منذ اللحظة الأولى للتواصل، عبر منظومة عمل ترتكز على التنظيم والوضوح والاهتمام بالتفاصيل، لتكون خطوة واثقة نحو بداية جديدة، واستمراراً لالتزام الشركة بتطوير مشاريع نوعية ترتقي بجودة الحياة وتقدم بيئات عمرانية متكاملة تنطلق من رؤية واضحة وتنفيذ يواكب تطلعات العملاء.
In an atmosphere reflecting the level of trust and demand, "Asas" Company organized the unit selection day for the "Asas Makan" project, marking the beginning of the residential unit selection phase, within a comprehensive experience carefully designed to meet customer aspirations and reflect the company's standards in organization and professionalism.
The sales center witnessed a remarkable presence of customers who arrived according to pre-arranged appointments, within a precise mechanism ensuring smooth procedures and clear selection priorities. Customers were accompanied throughout all stages of the journey, starting from reception and reviewing models and plans, to completing financial and contractual procedures, in an experience based on transparency, clarity of information, and quality of service.
The company also executed several sales transactions electronically via the Microsoft Teams platform, allowing customers outside the center to attend unit selection sessions remotely, reviewing details of the units, plans, specifications, payment methods, and contractual procedures, reflecting "Asas's" readiness to provide a comprehensive digital experience that offers customers greater flexibility in decision-making.
The "Asas Makan" project is one of the distinctive residential projects north of Riyadh, located in the Al-Malqa neighborhood on the site of the former "Makan Mall," and it is launched with a vision to reintroduce the location as a comprehensive residential destination that combines quality planning, vibrant location, and proximity to the most vital hubs in the city.
This event comes as an extension of the expression of interest phase that the project enjoyed during its participation in the "Cityscape" exhibition, and the significant turnout on the unit selection day was a tangible reflection of the trust built since the project's announcement.
"Asas" confirms through this phase that the customer experience begins from the very first moment of communication, through a work system based on organization, clarity, and attention to detail, making it a confident step towards a new beginning, and a continuation of the company's commitment to developing quality projects that enhance the quality of life and provide integrated urban environments that stem from a clear vision and implementation that meets customer aspirations.