في أجواء تعكس حجم الثقة والإقبال، نظّمت شركة «أسس» يوم اختيار الوحدات لمشروع «أسس مكان» إيذاناً ببدء مرحلة اختيار الوحدات السكنية، ضمن تجربة متكاملة صُممت بعناية لتواكب تطلعات العملاء وتعكس معايير الشركة في التنظيم والاحترافية.

وشهد مركز المبيعات حضوراً لافتاً من العملاء الذين توافدوا وفق مواعيد مُرتبة مسبقاً، ضمن آلية دقيقة تضمن سلاسة الإجراءات ووضوح أولوية الاختيار. وتمت مرافقة العملاء في جميع مراحل الرحلة بدءاً من الاستقبال واستعراض المجسمات والمخططات، وصولاً إلى استكمال الإجراءات المالية والتعاقدية، في تجربة ترتكز على الشفافية ووضوح المعلومات وجودة الخدمة.

كما نفّذت الشركة عدداً من عمليات البيع إلكترونياً عبر منصة Microsoft Teams، إذ أُتيح للعملاء خارج مقر المركز حضور جلسات اختيار الوحدات عن بُعد، واستعراض تفاصيل الوحدات والمخططات والمواصفات وآليات السداد والإجراءات التعاقدية، بما يعكس جاهزية «أسس» لتقديم تجربة رقمية متكاملة تمنح العملاء مرونة أكبر في اتخاذ القرار.

ويُعد مشروع «أسس مكان» أحد المشاريع السكنية المميزة شمال مدينة الرياض، ويقع في حي الملقا على أرض موقع «المكان مول» سابقاً، وينطلق برؤية تعيد تقديم الموقع كوجهة سكنية متكاملة تجمع بين جودة التخطيط وحيوية الموقع وقربه من أهم المحاور الحيوية في المدينة.

ويأتي هذا الحدث امتداداً لمرحلة إبداء الرغبة التي حظي بها المشروع خلال مشاركته في معرض «سيتي سكيب»، وجسّد الإقبال الكبير في يوم اختيار الوحدات ترجمة فعلية للثقة التي بُنيت منذ إعلان المشروع.

وتؤكد «أسس» من خلال هذه المرحلة أن تجربة العميل تبدأ منذ اللحظة الأولى للتواصل، عبر منظومة عمل ترتكز على التنظيم والوضوح والاهتمام بالتفاصيل، لتكون خطوة واثقة نحو بداية جديدة، واستمراراً لالتزام الشركة بتطوير مشاريع نوعية ترتقي بجودة الحياة وتقدم بيئات عمرانية متكاملة تنطلق من رؤية واضحة وتنفيذ يواكب تطلعات العملاء.