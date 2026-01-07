يعتقد كثيرون أن السمنة مسألة «ضعف إرادة» أو افتقار لضبط النفس، لكن خبراء الصحة يحذرون: الواقع أكثر تعقيداً بكثير. ووجدت دراسة شملت بريطانيا وأستراليا ونيوزيلندا وأمريكا أن ثمانية من كل عشرة يظنون أن التحكم بالوزن يعتمد بالكامل على نمط الحياة، لكن العلم يروي قصة مختلفة.

تشرح استشارية الغدد الصماء في جامعة كامبريدج البروفيسورة صدف فاروقي أن الجينات تتحكم بكمية الوزن التي يكسبها الجسم، حيث تؤثر على إشارات الدماغ الخاصة بالشبع والجوع. أبرزها جين MC4R، الذي يحمله خُمس سكان العالم ويجعلهم يشعرون بالجوع أكثر ويشبعون بصعوبة، بينما تعمل جينات أخرى على تباطؤ الأيض وتخزين الدهون، ما يجعل فقدان الوزن تحدياً كبيراً رغم كل الجهد.

لماذا الحميات غالباً تفشل؟

يوضح جراح السمنة أندرو جينكينسون أن لكل شخص وزناً «مثالياً» يحدده الدماغ، وإذا انخفض الوزن عنه، يزداد الشعور بالجوع ويتباطأ الأيض، ما يفسر عودة الوزن بسرعة بعد الحميات المتكررة. فهرمونات مثل اللبتين تتحكم بالشهية ومستوى الطاقة، لكن الأطعمة الغنية بالسكر والدهون في النظام الغربي غالباً ما تضعف هذه الإشارات.

ومن بين العقبات الكبرى انتشار الأطعمة فائقة المعالجة، فمطاعم الوجبات السريعة، والإعلانات المكثفة، والحصص الضخمة. وتقول مديرة الصحة العامة في نيوكاسل أليس وايزمان إنه «لا يمكنك المرور بأي مكان للعمل أو المدرسة دون مواجهة إغراء الطعام».

بينما تؤكد خبيرة السمنة بيني سوريش أن «السمنة حالة مزمنة تتشكل بعوامل بيولوجية وبيئية. وإرادتك وحدها لا تكفي، وحصر المشكلة بضبط النفس قد يضر أكثر مما ينفع».

ويتطلب الحفاظ على وزن صحي نمط حياة مستداماً، ونوماً منتظماً، وإدارة التوتر، وبيئة غذائية صحية، وربما علاجاً طبياً، لضبط الجسم تدريجياً كما يعاد ضبط منظم الحرارة.