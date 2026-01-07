Many believe that obesity is a matter of "willpower" or a lack of self-control, but health experts warn: the reality is much more complex. A study involving the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA found that eight out of ten people think weight control depends entirely on lifestyle, but science tells a different story.

Professor Sadaf Farooqi, an endocrinology consultant at the University of Cambridge, explains that genes control the amount of weight the body gains, affecting the brain's signals for fullness and hunger. The most notable is the MC4R gene, which one in five people carry, making them feel hungrier and harder to satisfy, while other genes slow down metabolism and store fat, making weight loss a significant challenge despite all efforts.

Why do diets often fail?

Obesity surgeon Andrew Jenkinson explains that everyone has an "ideal" weight determined by the brain, and if weight drops below this, hunger increases and metabolism slows down, which explains the rapid return of weight after repeated diets. Hormones like leptin control appetite and energy levels, but sugary and fatty foods in the Western diet often weaken these signals.

Among the major obstacles is the prevalence of ultra-processed foods, fast food restaurants, intensive advertising, and large portion sizes. Public health director in Newcastle, Alice Wiseman, states that "you can't go anywhere for work or school without facing food temptation."

Meanwhile, obesity expert Penny Suresh emphasizes that "obesity is a chronic condition shaped by biological and environmental factors. Your will alone is not enough, and framing the problem as a lack of self-control can do more harm than good."

Maintaining a healthy weight requires a sustainable lifestyle, regular sleep, stress management, a healthy food environment, and possibly medical treatment to gradually adjust the body, much like resetting a thermostat.