The public education schools for boys and girls in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom will conclude the written exams for the end of the first semester of the current academic year tomorrow, "Wednesday," which began last Sunday.

The Ministry of Education confirmed to all schools the necessity of completing the correction of subjects, reviewing, and recording grades in the "Noor" electronic system in preparation for announcing the final results on Thursday, along with counting the number of students who were absent with an excuse from taking the exams; to allow them to retake the exams according to the timeline outlined in the examination procedures guide for this year.

In another context, the ministry clarified that students who have been absent or have dropped out during the first semester will be marked as "absent" in the Noor system, and their records will not be closed. The ministry indicated that no student who has taken the exams will be allowed to retake the end-of-semester exam, and it is required to adhere to what is stated in the executive procedures guide for the student evaluation regulations in public education regarding conducting second-round exams for students who were absent with an excuse from the end-of-semester exam, with a score of 40 for the semester they completed, retaining a score of 60 for the period's work. For students who were absent without an excuse, the score of 60 represents the total score allocated for short tests and the end-of-semester exam, retaining the 40 points allocated for other assessment tools.