تختم مدارس التعليم العام بالمراحل الدراسية الثلاث للبنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة غدا«الأربعاء» الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي، التي بدأت يوم الأحد الماضي.

وأكدت وزارة التعليم على المدارس كافة بضرورة الانتهاء من أعمال تصحيح المواد والمراجعة ورصد الدرجات في نظام «نور» الإلكتروني تمهيداً لإعلان النتائج النهائية يوم الخميس، مع حصر أعداد الطلاب والطالبات المتغيبين بعذر عن أداء الاختبارات؛ لإعادة الاختبار لهم وفق الخطة الزمنية الواردة في دليل إجراءات الاختبارات للعام الحالي.

في سياق آخر أوضحت الوزارة أن الطلاب والطالبات المنقطعين والمتغيبين عن الدراسة خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول ترصد لهم عبارة «غائب» في نظام نور، ولا يتم طي قيدهم. وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه لا يعاد اختبار نهاية الفصل لأي طالب أو طالبة أدوا الاختبارات، ويتعين الالتزام بما ورد في دليل الإجراءات التنفيذية للائحة تقويم الطالب في التعليم العام بشأن إجراء اختبارات الدور الثاني للطالب المتغيب بعذر عن اختبار نهاية الفترة الدراسية من 40 درجة للفترة الدراسية التي أكمل فيها، محتفظاً بدرجة أعمال الفترة 60 درجة، والطالب المتغيب دون عذر من 60 درجة تمثّل مجموع الدرجة المخصصة للاختبارات القصيرة واختبار نهاية الفصل محتفظاً بـ 40 درجة المخصصة لبقية أدوات التقويم.