The Egyptian director Rami Imam revealed the influence of his father, the iconic Adel Imam, on his life, affirming that his impact extends beyond acting and includes both his personal and artistic life.

Funny Incident

Rami recounted a funny incident from his childhood, when he was influenced by one of his father's roles as a pickpocket and tried to imitate him on the school bus, inadvertently taking a classmate's wallet.

He added: The supervisor searched for the wallet and retrieved it, and luckily, my father was at home that day, which led to me receiving my first slap in life.

Strict Father

He also touched on his father's strictness at home, explaining that Adel Imam was a strict father who focused on education and accountability, despite the cheerful image the public knows him for on screen.

Rami concluded that his father left an artistic and moral legacy that has influenced multiple generations, emphasizing that his impact extends to the professional and personal lives of everyone who interacted with him.

Latest Work

The last work that brought together the iconic Adel Imam and his son Rami was the series "Valentino," which aired during the Ramadan season of 2020, featuring actors such as Hamdi Al-Mirghani, Mohamed Kilan, Tarek Al-Ibiari, Huda Al-Mufti, and others, with the work written by Ayman Bahgat Kamar.