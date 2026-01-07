كشف المخرج المصري رامي إمام تأثير والده الزعيم عادل إمام في حياته، مؤكداً أن تأثيره يمتد إلى ما هو أبعد من التمثيل ويشمل حياته الشخصية والفنية.

موقف طريف

وروى رامي موقفاً طريفاً من طفولته، بعدما تأثر بأحد أدوار والده كشخصية نشّال، وحاول تقليده في حافلة المدرسة وأخذ محفظة زميله عن غير قصد.

وأضاف: المشرفة فتشت عن المحفظة واسترجعتها، ولحسن حظي كان والدي في المنزل ذلك اليوم، لأحصل بعدها على أول كف في حياتي.

أب صارم

كما تطرق إلى حزم والده داخل المنزل، موضحاً بأن عادل إمام كان أباً صارماً يركز على التعليم والمحاسبة، رغم الصورة المرحة التي يعرفها الجمهور عنه على الشاشة.

واختتم رامي بأن والده ترك إرثاً فنياً وقيمياً أثر في أجيال متعددة، مؤكداً أن تأثيره يمتد إلى الحياة العملية والشخصية لكل من تعامل معه.

آخر عمل

وكان آخر الأعمال التي جمعت الزعيم عادل إمام ونجله رامي في مسلسل «فلانتينو»، الذي عرض في موسم رمضان 2020، وضم العمل كلاً من حمدي الميرغني، محمد كيلاني، طارق الإبياري، هدى المفتي، وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف أيمن بهجت قمر.