حذّرت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء من استهلاك منتجات حليب أطفال من إنتاج شركة نستلة للعلامات التجارية نان «NAN»، ألفامينو «ALFAMINO»، إس - 26 جولد «S-26 GOLD»، إس - 26 ألتيما «S-26 ULTIMA»، بناءً على إبلاغ طوعي من الشركة يفيد بقيامها بسحب عدد من منتجاتها، لاحتمالية تلوثها بسم «سيريوليد» (Cereulide) الذي تفرزه بكتيريا «باسيلس سيريوس» (Bacillus cereus)، التي قد تشكل خطراً على صحة الرضع.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار السحب الطوعي الاحترازي، وبعد تقييم المخاطر المحتملة، إذ قد يؤدي التعرض لهذه السموم إلى ظهور أعراض صحية تشمل الغثيان والقيء المتكرر وآلام البطن، مؤكدةً أنها لم تُسجَّل حتى تاريخه أي حالات مرضية مرتبطة بهذه المنتجات.

وأوصت «الغذاء والدواء» المستهلكين بعدم استهلاك المنتجات المشمولة بالسحب والتخلص منها فوراً، مشيرةً إلى أنها اتخذت الإجراءات اللازمة بالتنسيق مع الشركة لسحب المنتجات من الأسواق، ومتابعة تنفيذ ذلك بشكل مباشر.

ويُبيّن الجدول المرفق تفاصيل المنتجات وأرقام التشغيلات المشمولة بالسحب. وأكدت الهيئة استمرارها في متابعة سلامة المنتجات الغذائية، وتعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة المعتمدة، داعيةً الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات متعلقة بالغذاء عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (19999).