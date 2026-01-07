The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has warned against consuming infant milk products produced by Nestlé under the brands NAN, ALFAMINO, S-26 GOLD, and S-26 ULTIMA, based on a voluntary notification from the company indicating that it is recalling a number of its products due to the potential contamination with the toxin Cereulide, which is produced by the bacteria Bacillus cereus, that may pose a risk to the health of infants.

The authority clarified that this action comes as part of a precautionary voluntary recall, and after assessing the potential risks, as exposure to these toxins may lead to health symptoms including nausea, repeated vomiting, and abdominal pain, confirming that no cases of illness related to these products have been recorded to date.

The Food and Drug Authority recommended that consumers refrain from consuming the recalled products and dispose of them immediately, noting that it has taken the necessary measures in coordination with the company to withdraw the products from the markets and is directly monitoring the implementation of this action.

The attached table details the products and batch numbers included in the recall. The authority confirmed its ongoing commitment to monitoring the safety of food products and enhancing compliance with approved regulations, urging everyone to report any food-related violations through the unified contact center (19999).