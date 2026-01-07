حذّرت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء من استهلاك منتجات حليب أطفال من إنتاج شركة نستلة للعلامات التجارية نان «NAN»، ألفامينو «ALFAMINO»، إس - 26 جولد «S-26 GOLD»، إس - 26 ألتيما «S-26 ULTIMA»، بناءً على إبلاغ طوعي من الشركة يفيد بقيامها بسحب عدد من منتجاتها، لاحتمالية تلوثها بسم «سيريوليد» (Cereulide) الذي تفرزه بكتيريا «باسيلس سيريوس» (Bacillus cereus)، التي قد تشكل خطراً على صحة الرضع.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار السحب الطوعي الاحترازي، وبعد تقييم المخاطر المحتملة، إذ قد يؤدي التعرض لهذه السموم إلى ظهور أعراض صحية تشمل الغثيان والقيء المتكرر وآلام البطن، مؤكدةً أنها لم تُسجَّل حتى تاريخه أي حالات مرضية مرتبطة بهذه المنتجات.
وأوصت «الغذاء والدواء» المستهلكين بعدم استهلاك المنتجات المشمولة بالسحب والتخلص منها فوراً، مشيرةً إلى أنها اتخذت الإجراءات اللازمة بالتنسيق مع الشركة لسحب المنتجات من الأسواق، ومتابعة تنفيذ ذلك بشكل مباشر.
ويُبيّن الجدول المرفق تفاصيل المنتجات وأرقام التشغيلات المشمولة بالسحب. وأكدت الهيئة استمرارها في متابعة سلامة المنتجات الغذائية، وتعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة المعتمدة، داعيةً الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات متعلقة بالغذاء عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (19999).
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has warned against consuming infant milk products produced by Nestlé under the brands NAN, ALFAMINO, S-26 GOLD, and S-26 ULTIMA, based on a voluntary notification from the company indicating that it is recalling a number of its products due to the potential contamination with the toxin Cereulide, which is produced by the bacteria Bacillus cereus, that may pose a risk to the health of infants.
The authority clarified that this action comes as part of a precautionary voluntary recall, and after assessing the potential risks, as exposure to these toxins may lead to health symptoms including nausea, repeated vomiting, and abdominal pain, confirming that no cases of illness related to these products have been recorded to date.
The Food and Drug Authority recommended that consumers refrain from consuming the recalled products and dispose of them immediately, noting that it has taken the necessary measures in coordination with the company to withdraw the products from the markets and is directly monitoring the implementation of this action.
The attached table details the products and batch numbers included in the recall. The authority confirmed its ongoing commitment to monitoring the safety of food products and enhancing compliance with approved regulations, urging everyone to report any food-related violations through the unified contact center (19999).