تشهد المدينة المنورة اعتبارا من يوم غد (الخميس) توافد أعداد من الزوار من داخل السعودية وخارجها، تزامنًا مع إجازة منتصف العام الدراسي، لزيارة المسجد النبوي والمعالم التاريخية والمواقع الإسلامية المرتبطة بالسيرة النبوية، وفي مقدمتها مسجد قباء، والقبلتين، إضافة إلى عدد من المواقع ذات البعد التاريخي. ويأتي التوافد في ظل أجواء شتوية معتدلة، إذ تراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين 11 و15 درجة مئوية، ما يهيئ أجواء مناسبة للزيارة والتنقل، ويسهم في زيادة الإقبال على الفعاليات السياحية والثقافية التي يقدمها برنامج شتاء المدينة المنورة، عبر مجموعة من الأنشطة والبرامج المصاحبة.

وتكثّف الجهات المعنية جهودها لاستقبال الزوار وتقديم الخدمات اللازمة، بما يضمن سهولة الحركة وراحة الزائرين واطمئنانهم طوال فترة إقامتهم.

اشغال مرتفع في الفنادق


على صعيد قطاع الإيواء، يشهد قطاع الفنادق والضيافة خلال الإجازة نسب إشغال مرتفعة، في ظل ارتفاع الطلب على مرافق الفنادق والشقق المخدومة، التي تُعد مواسم الإجازات إحدى ذروات نشاطها السنوي.

وتُعد المدينة المنورة من أبرز الوجهات التي يفضلها الزوار خلال الإجازات، لما تتميز به من خصوصية تجمع بين روحانية المكان وتطوّر المشهد الحضري، في ظل مشروعات الأنسنة التي تعزز جودة الحياة، وتراعي احتياجات السكان والزوار، بما يعزّز حضور المدينة كوجهة جاذبة على مدار العام.