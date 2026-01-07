The city of Medina will witness, starting tomorrow (Thursday), a large influx of visitors from within Saudi Arabia and abroad, coinciding with the mid-year school vacation, to visit the Prophet's Mosque and the historical landmarks and Islamic sites associated with the Prophet's biography, foremost among them Quba Mosque and the Two Qiblahs, in addition to several sites of historical significance. This influx comes amid moderate winter weather, with low temperatures ranging between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius, creating suitable conditions for visiting and moving around, and contributing to an increase in attendance at the tourism and cultural events offered by the Medina Winter Program, through a variety of accompanying activities and programs.



The relevant authorities are intensifying their efforts to welcome visitors and provide the necessary services, ensuring smooth movement and the comfort and reassurance of visitors throughout their stay.

High Occupancy in Hotels



In terms of the accommodation sector, the hotel and hospitality industry is experiencing high occupancy rates during the vacation, amid increased demand for hotel facilities and serviced apartments, as vacation seasons represent one of the peaks of their annual activity.

Medina is one of the most preferred destinations for visitors during vacations, due to its unique blend of the spirituality of the place and the development of the urban scene, in light of humanization projects that enhance the quality of life and consider the needs of residents and visitors, thereby strengthening the city's presence as an attractive destination throughout the year.