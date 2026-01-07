تشهد المدينة المنورة اعتبارا من يوم غد (الخميس) توافد أعداد من الزوار من داخل السعودية وخارجها، تزامنًا مع إجازة منتصف العام الدراسي، لزيارة المسجد النبوي والمعالم التاريخية والمواقع الإسلامية المرتبطة بالسيرة النبوية، وفي مقدمتها مسجد قباء، والقبلتين، إضافة إلى عدد من المواقع ذات البعد التاريخي. ويأتي التوافد في ظل أجواء شتوية معتدلة، إذ تراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين 11 و15 درجة مئوية، ما يهيئ أجواء مناسبة للزيارة والتنقل، ويسهم في زيادة الإقبال على الفعاليات السياحية والثقافية التي يقدمها برنامج شتاء المدينة المنورة، عبر مجموعة من الأنشطة والبرامج المصاحبة.
وتكثّف الجهات المعنية جهودها لاستقبال الزوار وتقديم الخدمات اللازمة، بما يضمن سهولة الحركة وراحة الزائرين واطمئنانهم طوال فترة إقامتهم.
اشغال مرتفع في الفنادق
على صعيد قطاع الإيواء، يشهد قطاع الفنادق والضيافة خلال الإجازة نسب إشغال مرتفعة، في ظل ارتفاع الطلب على مرافق الفنادق والشقق المخدومة، التي تُعد مواسم الإجازات إحدى ذروات نشاطها السنوي.
وتُعد المدينة المنورة من أبرز الوجهات التي يفضلها الزوار خلال الإجازات، لما تتميز به من خصوصية تجمع بين روحانية المكان وتطوّر المشهد الحضري، في ظل مشروعات الأنسنة التي تعزز جودة الحياة، وتراعي احتياجات السكان والزوار، بما يعزّز حضور المدينة كوجهة جاذبة على مدار العام.
The city of Medina will witness, starting tomorrow (Thursday), a large influx of visitors from within Saudi Arabia and abroad, coinciding with the mid-year school vacation, to visit the Prophet's Mosque and the historical landmarks and Islamic sites associated with the Prophet's biography, foremost among them Quba Mosque and the Two Qiblahs, in addition to several sites of historical significance. This influx comes amid moderate winter weather, with low temperatures ranging between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius, creating suitable conditions for visiting and moving around, and contributing to an increase in attendance at the tourism and cultural events offered by the Medina Winter Program, through a variety of accompanying activities and programs.
The relevant authorities are intensifying their efforts to welcome visitors and provide the necessary services, ensuring smooth movement and the comfort and reassurance of visitors throughout their stay.
High Occupancy in Hotels
In terms of the accommodation sector, the hotel and hospitality industry is experiencing high occupancy rates during the vacation, amid increased demand for hotel facilities and serviced apartments, as vacation seasons represent one of the peaks of their annual activity.
Medina is one of the most preferred destinations for visitors during vacations, due to its unique blend of the spirituality of the place and the development of the urban scene, in light of humanization projects that enhance the quality of life and consider the needs of residents and visitors, thereby strengthening the city's presence as an attractive destination throughout the year.