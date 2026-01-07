The Turkish authorities announced, as part of the joint investigations with the Libyan side, that the preliminary results of the crash of the private plane carrying General Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Armed Forces in the Government of National Unity, revealed severe damage to the black box and the voice recording device inside the cockpit, which hindered the data extraction process.

Limited Global Capabilities

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Oglu explained that the extent of the damage prevented data analysis within Turkey, noting that very few countries possess the technical capabilities and specialized expertise to handle this type of complex damage to recording devices.

Investigation Transferred to Britain

Oglu added that the relevant authorities decided to transfer the black box and the voice recording device to Britain for precise technical analysis as part of an international investigation in cooperation with specialized institutions, aiming to reach transparent results that accurately determine the causes of the incident.

No Time Frame

For his part, Libyan Transport Minister Mohammed Al-Shuhubi confirmed in previous statements that the technical investigations are not subject to a specific time frame, explaining that reading and analyzing the black box data may take a long time, possibly extending to an entire year on average, depending on the condition of the damaged devices.

Details of the Incident

The aircraft, a "Falcon 50," chartered from a private company based in Malta, crashed on December 23 near Haymana, southwest of Ankara, just minutes after taking off towards Tripoli, following an official visit by a Libyan military delegation to Turkey that included defense discussions with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

Victims and Preliminary Indicators

The incident resulted in the deaths of eight people, including General Al-Haddad, four Libyan officers, among them the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, Major General Al-Fitouri Gharibail, in addition to three crew members (two French and a Greek Cypriot flight attendant). Turkish authorities initially attributed the incident to a general electrical failure reported by the crew before requesting an emergency landing.

Open Investigation and Doubts

Despite this initial explanation, joint criminal and technical investigations are still ongoing to rule out any other causes, amid rising conspiracy theories within Libyan circles, especially as the incident coincided with the Turkish parliament's extension of its military presence in Libya for an additional two years.