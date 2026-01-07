أعلنت السلطات التركية، في إطار التحقيقات المشتركة مع الجانب الليبي، أن النتائج الأولية لحادث تحطم الطائرة الخاصة التي كانت تقل الفريق أول محمد علي الحداد، رئيس الأركان العام للقوات المسلحة الليبية في حكومة الوحدة الوطنية، كشفت عن أضرار جسيمة لحقت بالصندوق الأسود وجهاز تسجيل الصوت داخل قمرة القيادة، ما أعاق عملية استخراج البيانات.

قدرات محدودة عالمياً

وأوضح وزير النقل التركي عبدالقادر أوغلو أن حجم التلف حال دون تحليل البيانات داخل تركيا، مشيراً إلى أن عدداً محدوداً جداً من الدول يمتلك الإمكانات التقنية والخبرات المتخصصة القادرة على التعامل مع هذا النوع من الأضرار المعقدة في أجهزة التسجيل.

نقل التحقيق إلى بريطانيا

وأضاف أوغلو أن الجهات المختصة قررت نقل الصندوق الأسود وجهاز تسجيل الصوت إلى بريطانيا، لإخضاعهما لتحليل فني دقيق ضمن تحقيق دولي وبالتعاون مع مؤسسات متخصصة، بهدف التوصل إلى نتائج شفافة تحدد أسباب الحادث بدقة.

لا سقف زمنياً

من جانبه، أكد وزير المواصلات الليبي محمد الشهوبي في تصريحات سابقة أن التحقيقات الفنية لا تخضع لإطار زمني محدد، موضحاً أن قراءة وتحليل بيانات الصندوق الأسود قد تستغرق وقتاً طويلاً، وربما تمتد إلى عام كامل في المتوسط، تبعاً لحالة الأجهزة المتضررة.

تفاصيل الحادث

وتحطمت الطائرة من طراز «فالكون 50»، المستأجرة من شركة خاصة مقرها مالطا، في 23 ديسمبر قرب قضاء هايمانا جنوب غرب أنقرة، بعد دقائق من إقلاعها متجهة إلى طرابلس، عقب زيارة رسمية لوفد عسكري ليبي إلى تركيا شملت مباحثات دفاعية مع وزير الدفاع التركي يشار غولر.

ضحايا ومؤشرات أولية

وأسفر الحادث عن مقتل ثمانية أشخاص، هم الفريق الحداد، وأربعة ضباط ليبيين بينهم رئيس أركان القوات البرية اللواء الفيتوري غريبيل، إضافة إلى ثلاثة من طاقم الطائرة (فرنسيان ومضيفة قبرصية يونانية). وأرجعت السلطات التركية الحادث مبدئياً إلى عطل كهربائي عام أبلغ عنه الطاقم قبل طلب هبوط اضطراري.

تحقيق مفتوح وشكوك

ورغم هذا التفسير الأولي، لا تزال التحقيقات الجنائية والفنية المشتركة مستمرة لاستبعاد أي أسباب أخرى، في ظل تصاعد نظريات المؤامرة داخل الأوساط الليبية، خصوصاً مع تزامن الحادث مع تمديد البرلمان التركي وجود قواته في ليبيا لعامين إضافيين.