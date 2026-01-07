وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى واشنطن، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في زيارة رسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وسيلتقي وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال الزيارة، وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، لبحث العلاقات الثنائية والمستجدات الإقليمية والدولية.