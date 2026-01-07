وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى واشنطن، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في زيارة رسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
وسيلتقي وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال الزيارة، وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، لبحث العلاقات الثنائية والمستجدات الإقليمية والدولية.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Washington today (Wednesday) for an official visit to the United States of America.
During the visit, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.