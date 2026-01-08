The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed yesterday (500) food baskets to displaced families and those returning from South Sudan in the locality of Roseires in the Blue Nile State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting (3,814) individuals, as part of the "Mudd" project in Sudan for the year 2026.

This comes as an extension of the relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing and to achieve food security.