وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (500) سلة غذائية للأسر النازحة والعائدة من جنوب السودان في محلية الروصيرص بولاية النيل الأزرق بجمهورية السودان، استفاد منها (3.814) فردًا، ضمن مشروع «مدد» في السودان للعام 2026.
ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للمشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها وتحقيقًا للأمن الغذائي.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed yesterday (500) food baskets to displaced families and those returning from South Sudan in the locality of Roseires in the Blue Nile State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting (3,814) individuals, as part of the "Mudd" project in Sudan for the year 2026.
This comes as an extension of the relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing and to achieve food security.