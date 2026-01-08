وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (500) سلة غذائية للأسر النازحة والعائدة من جنوب السودان في محلية الروصيرص بولاية النيل الأزرق بجمهورية السودان، استفاد منها (3.814) فردًا، ضمن مشروع «مدد» في السودان للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للمشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها وتحقيقًا للأمن الغذائي.