The Holding Health Company announced the transfer of the first batch from the Ministry of Health to the health clusters, which included the transfer of more than 62,000 employees from the health and administrative staff in the health clusters, with an acceptance rate of 99.9% and a withdrawal rate of less than 0.001%, amounting to 48 employees from the total transfer requests. Most of the reasons were related to the proximity of retirement for some employees.

The first batch included the transfer of 3 health clusters: the Second Riyadh Health Cluster, the Eastern Health Cluster, and the Qassim Health Cluster, while the Holding Health Company continues to implement the plan to transfer the remaining health clusters.