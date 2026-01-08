أعلنت شركة الصحة القابضة عن انتقال الدفعة الأولى من وزارة الصحة إلى التجمعات الصحية، والتي شملت انتقال أكثر من 62 ألف موظف من الكوادر الصحية والإدارية في التجمعات الصحية، حيث كانت نسبة قبول العروض 99.9%، ونسبة الاعتذار أقل من 0.001% بعدد 48 موظفًا من إجمالي طلبات النقل، ويعد أغلب الأسباب متعلقة بقرب التقاعد لبعض الموظفين.

وشملت الدفعة الأولى انتقال 3 تجمعات صحية وهي: تجمع الرياض الصحي الثاني، وتجمع الشرقية الصحي، وتجمع القصيم الصحي، في حين تستمر الصحة القابضة في استكمال خطة نقل باقي التجمعات الصحية.