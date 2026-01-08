سجل سهم سابك المدرج في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي» بالرمز 2010 خلال تداولاته اليوم (الخميس) أدنى سعر 48.2 ريال كأدنى سعر له منذ 17 عاماً، وتحديداً منذ تاريخ 27 إبريل عندما سجل آنذاك سعر 47.9 ريال للسهم.

وشهد السهم تراجعاً متسلسلاً منذ شهر مارس لعام 2022، إذ بلغ السهم في قمته آنذاك 141.4 ريال، وواصل تراجعاته الملحوظة ليصل إلى مستوياته الحالية، ليفقد السهم في نحو 4 سنوات نحو 65.91% من قيمته.


وأعلنت الشركة اليوم عن بيعها 100% من أسهمها في شركة سابك أوروبا «بي. في» (التي تشمل أعمال وأصول سابك البتروكيماوية في أوروبا) إلى شركة أخرى.