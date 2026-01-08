The share of SABIC, listed on the main stock market "TASI" under the symbol 2010, recorded today (Thursday) a lowest price of 48.2 riyals, marking its lowest price in 17 years, specifically since April 27 when it recorded a price of 47.9 riyals per share at that time.

The share has seen a continuous decline since March 2022, when it peaked at 141.4 riyals, and it continued its noticeable declines to reach its current levels, losing about 65.91% of its value over approximately 4 years.



The company announced today that it has sold 100% of its shares in SABIC Europe "B.V." (which includes SABIC's petrochemical operations and assets in Europe) to another company.