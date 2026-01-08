A reliable source revealed to "Okaz" the details of Aidarus al-Zubaidi's escape route, the means used for camouflage, in addition to the personalities who accompanied him on the escape journey that was prepared in coordination with external parties.



The source explained that al-Zubaidi arrived at Aden Airport accompanied by a delegation from the Transitional Council in a large convoy, and stayed there for about two hours before receiving a call from an unknown party.

موكب الزبيدي المعتاد



Following the call, al-Zubaidi informed the delegation members that a private military plane would arrive at 4:00 AM to take him along with 5 of his companions, including the dismissed Minister of Transport Abdulsalam Hamid, and the dismissed Governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas, and he requested the delegation to leave the airport on Yemenia Airlines, promising to join them later.

موكب سابق للزبيدي



Three routes for the purpose of deception



According to the source, al-Zubaidi immediately left the airport accompanied by a massive convoy heading to Jabal Hadeed camp, where he stayed for a short period before deciding to split his convoy into three routes for the purpose of deception.



The source indicated that the first convoy, which was the largest and included armored vehicles, moved towards his hometown in Al-Dhale'e Governorate. After about 5 minutes, a smaller second convoy left heading to his home in the "Gold Moor" neighborhood of Aden city. As for the third convoy, which was the smallest, it included only 4 civilian cars, with al-Zubaidi and 5 of his aides on board, whom the source stated "were unaware of the escape plan," namely: the dismissed Minister of Transport Abdulsalam Hamid, Moamen Al-Saqaf, Mukhtar Al-Nubi, the commander of the security belts in Aden Mohsen Al-Wali, in addition to the dismissed Governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas.

الزبيدي



The source pointed out that two cars headed towards Lahij Governorate, and were later found in the city of Al-Houta, while it is believed that the other two cars, which were carrying al-Zubaidi and his aides, continued towards Aden Port.



The source confirmed that the smuggling operation was carried out according to a meticulous plan, noting that there was prior information about the preparation of a boat to transport al-Zubaidi to Somalia. Later, the account of the dismissed Governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas on the "X" platform showed his presence in Abu Dhabi.



The escape from Aden Port to Somaliland



The Coalition to Support Legitimacy announced that Aidarus al-Zubaidi and a number of his companions escaped at night via a maritime vessel named (BAMEDHAF) with registration number (8101393 IMO), which departed from Aden Port towards the Somaliland region after midnight, while the navigation identification system was closed. The vessel arrived at Berbera Port at 12:00 PM, where an Ilyushin 76 aircraft was waiting for them, carrying flight number (MB 9102).

موكب تمويهي وصل الضالع أمس.

The coalition reported that the plane took off without specifying a destination, before landing at Mogadishu Airport at 15:15, staying there for one hour, then departing again at 16:17 towards the Arabian Gulf passing through the Arabian Sea, with the identification system closed over the Gulf of Oman, before being reactivated 10 minutes before landing at the military Al-Rif Airport in Abu Dhabi at 20:47 local time.