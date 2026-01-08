كشف مصدر موثوق لـ«عكاظ» تفاصيل مسار هروب عيدروس الزبيدي، والوسائل التي استخدمت للتمويه، إضافة إلى الشخصيات التي رافقته في رحلة الفرار التي جرى الإعداد لها بالتنسيق مع جهات خارجية.


وأوضح المصدر أن الزبيدي وصل إلى مطار عدن برفقة وفد من المجلس الانتقالي على متن موكب كبير، ومكث هناك نحو ساعتين، قبل أن يتلقّى اتصالاً من جهة مجهولة.


وعقب المكالمة، أبلغ الزبيدي أعضاء الوفد بأن طائرة عسكرية خاصة ستصل عند الـ4:00 فجراً لتقلّه مع 5 من مرافقيه، من بينهم وزير النقل المقال عبدالسلام حميد، ومحافظ عدن المقال أحمد لملس، وطلب من الوفد مغادرة المطار على متن الخطوط اليمنية، على أن يلتحق بهم في وقت لاحق.

موكب تمويهي وصل الضالع أمس.

ثلاثة مسارات بهدف التضليل


وبحسب المصدر، غادر الزبيدي المطار فوراً برفقة موكب ضخم متجهاً إلى معسكر جبل حديد، ومكث فترة قصيرة، قبل أن يعمد إلى تقسيم موكبه إلى ثلاثة مسارات بهدف التضليل.


وأشار إلى أن الموكب الأول، وهو الأكبر ويضم مدرعات، تحرك باتجاه مسقط رأسه في محافظة الضالع، وبعد نحو 5 دقائق، غادر موكب ثانٍ أصغر متجهاً إلى منزله في حي «جولد مور» بمدينة عدن. أما الموكب الثالث، وهو الأصغر، فكان يضم 4 سيارات مدنية فقط، وعلى متنها الزبيدي إضافة إلى 5 من مساعديه قال المصدر «إنهم لم يكونوا على علم بخطة الهروب»، وهم: وزير النقل المقال عبدالسلام حميد، ومؤمن السقاف، ومختار النوبي، وقائد الأحزمة الأمنية في عدن محسن الوالي، إضافة إلى محافظ عدن المقال أحمد لملس.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن سيارتين اتجهتا نحو محافظة لحج، وعُثر عليهما لاحقاً في مدينة الحوطة، فيما يُرجح أن السيارتين الأخريين، كانتا تقلان الزبيدي ومساعديه، واصلتا السير باتجاه ميناء عدن.


وأكد المصدر أن عملية التهريب نُفذت وفق خطة محكمة، مشيراً إلى توفر معلومات مسبقة عن تجهيز قارب بحري لنقل الزبيدي إلى الصومال. وفي وقت لاحق، أظهر حساب محافظ عدن المقال أحمد لملس على منصة «إكس» تواجده في أبوظبي. موكب سابق للزبيدي

الهروب من ميناء عدن إلى أرض الصومال


وكان تحالف دعم الشرعية قد أعلن أن عيدروس الزبيدي وعدداً من مرافقيه فرّوا ليلاً عبر واسطة بحرية تحمل اسم (BAMEDHAF) ورقم تسجيل (8101393 IMO)، انطلقت من ميناء عدن باتجاه إقليم أرض الصومال بعد منتصف الليل، مع إغلاق نظام التعريف الملاحي. ووصلت الواسطة إلى ميناء بربرة عند الساعة الـ12:00 ظهراً، إذ كانت طائرة من طراز «إليوشن 76» بانتظارهم، تحمل رقم الرحلة (MB 9102).


وأفاد التحالف بأن الطائرة أقلعت دون تحديد وجهة، قبل أن تهبط في مطار مقديشو عند الساعة 15:15، وتمكث هناك ساعة واحدة، ثم غادرت مجدداً عند الساعة 16:17 باتجاه الخليج العربي مروراً ببحر العرب، مع إغلاق نظام التعريف فوق خليج عُمان، قبل إعادة تشغيله قبيل الهبوط بـ10 دقائق في مطار الريف العسكري في أبوظبي عند الساعة 20:47 بتوقيت المملكة.