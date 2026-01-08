في مشهد أعاد إلى الأذهان أنظمة قديمة تجاوزها الزمن، أخفق نظام «نور» التابع لوزارة التعليم في استيعاب الضغط الكبير المصاحب لإعلان نتائج الاختبارات النهائية للفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي 1447، ليجد أولياء الأمور أنفسهم مجدداً أمام رسالة مألوفة: «أنت الآن في قائمة الانتظار».

بعد عجزه عن مواكبة الضغط.. «نور» يعيد أولياء الأمور إلى عصر «انتظر دورك»

النظام، الذي يُفترض أن يكون المنصة الرقمية الأهم في قطاع التعليم، لم يصمد أمام موجة الاستعلامات المتوقعة سنوياً، فعاد إلى آلية الانتظار مع إظهار عدد المتقدمين قبلك ووقت الوصول المتوقع، في مشهد أثار استغراب وتساؤلات واسعة حول جاهزية البنية التقنية لأحد أكثر الأنظمة الحكومية استخداماً.
المفارقة أن الضغط الذي واجهه «نور» ليس طارئاً ولا مفاجئاً؛ فإعلان النتائج موعد ثابت، وعدد المستفيدين معروف، ومع ذلك بدا النظام وكأنه فوجئ بالمشهد، ما وضع آلاف أولياء الأمور في طوابير رقمية طويلة، بانتظار معرفة نتائج أبنائهم.
بعد عجزه عن مواكبة الضغط.. «نور» يعيد أولياء الأمور إلى عصر «انتظر دورك»


هذا التعثر التقني فتح باب التساؤل حول كفاءة الاستعداد المسبق، ومدى مواكبة النظام للتوسع في أعداد الطلاب وأولياء الأمور، خصوصاً في وقت تتجه فيه الجهات الحكومية إلى تعزيز التحول الرقمي وتحسين تجربة المستخدم، لا إعادة إنتاج أعطال موسمية تتكرر كل عام.
ورغم حجم التذمر، لم يصدر حتى لحظة إعداد هذا الخبر أي توضيح رسمي يشرح أسباب الضغط أو الإجراءات المتخذة لمعالجته، ما زاد من حالة الاستياء لدى المستفيدين الذين كانوا يتوقعون سرعة ودقة توازي أهمية الحدث وحساسيته.