بعد عجزه عن مواكبة الضغط.. «نور» يعيد أولياء الأمور إلى عصر «انتظر دورك»

In a scene reminiscent of outdated systems that have been surpassed by time, the "Noor" system affiliated with the Ministry of Education failed to handle the significant pressure accompanying the announcement of the final exam results for the first semester of the academic year 1447, leaving parents once again facing a familiar message: "You are now in the waiting list."

The system, which is supposed to be the most important digital platform in the education sector, could not withstand the wave of inquiries expected annually, reverting to a waiting mechanism that displayed the number of applicants ahead of you and the expected wait time, in a scene that raised widespread astonishment and questions about the readiness of the technical infrastructure for one of the most utilized government systems.

The irony is that the pressure faced by "Noor" is neither sudden nor unexpected; the announcement of results is a fixed date, and the number of beneficiaries is known. Yet, the system seemed caught off guard by the situation, placing thousands of parents in long digital queues, waiting to know their children's results.



This technical stumble opened the door to questioning the efficiency of prior preparations and the system's ability to keep pace with the increasing number of students and parents, especially at a time when government entities are moving towards enhancing digital transformation and improving user experience, rather than reproducing seasonal malfunctions that recur every year.Despite the level of discontent, as of the time this news was prepared, no official clarification had been issued explaining the reasons for the pressure or the measures taken to address it, which further increased the frustration among beneficiaries who expected speed and accuracy commensurate with the importance and sensitivity of the event.