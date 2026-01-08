U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum stating the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations.

A statement from the White House said: "Today, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum that mandates the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests."

The statement clarified that the memorandum requires all U.S. departments and executive agencies to cease participation and funding for 35 organizations that are not part of the United Nations system, in addition to 31 UN-affiliated bodies.