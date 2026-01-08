وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على مذكرة رئاسية تنص على انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من 66 منظمة دولية.
وجاء في بيان للبيت الأبيض: «اليوم وقّع الرئيس دونالد ترمب مذكرة رئاسية تقضي بانسحاب الولايات المتحدة من 66 منظمة دولية لم تعد تخدم المصالح الأمريكية».
وأوضح البيان أن المذكرة تُلزم جميع الوزارات والهيئات التنفيذية الأمريكية بوقف المشاركة والتمويل في 35 منظمة لا تندرج ضمن منظومة الأمم المتحدة، إضافة إلى 31 هيئة تابعة للأمم المتحدة.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum stating the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations.
A statement from the White House said: "Today, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum that mandates the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests."
The statement clarified that the memorandum requires all U.S. departments and executive agencies to cease participation and funding for 35 organizations that are not part of the United Nations system, in addition to 31 UN-affiliated bodies.