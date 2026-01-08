وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على مذكرة رئاسية تنص على انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من 66 منظمة دولية.

وجاء في بيان للبيت الأبيض: «اليوم وقّع الرئيس دونالد ترمب مذكرة رئاسية تقضي بانسحاب الولايات المتحدة من 66 منظمة دولية لم تعد تخدم المصالح الأمريكية»​​​.

وأوضح البيان أن المذكرة تُلزم جميع الوزارات والهيئات التنفيذية الأمريكية بوقف المشاركة والتمويل في 35 منظمة لا تندرج ضمن منظومة الأمم المتحدة، إضافة إلى 31 هيئة تابعة للأمم المتحدة.