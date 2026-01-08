The spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that following the statement from the coalition forces' leadership dated January 7, 2026, which included information about the circumstances surrounding Aidarus Al-Zubaidi's escape to an unknown location, intelligence information became available indicating that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and others escaped at night via the maritime vessel (BAMEDHAF) registered under number (8101393 IMO), which departed from the Port of Aden towards the Somaliland region in the Federal Republic of Somalia after midnight on January 7. They disabled the identification system and arrived at the Port of Berbera around (12:00) noon.

It became clear during this time that Aidarus contacted an officer known as (Abu Said), who turned out to be (Major General Awad Said Musleh Al-Ahbabi), the commander of the Emirati joint operations, and informed him that they had "arrived." An Ilyushin (IL-76) aircraft, flight number (9102 MB), was waiting for them, which took off without specifying the departure point after transporting Aidarus and his companions under the supervision of Emirati officers. The aircraft landed at (Mogadishu) Airport at (15:15), waited at the airport for an hour, and then departed at (16:17) towards the Arabian Gulf, passing over the Arabian Sea without specifying the destination. The identification system was disabled over the Gulf of Oman and was reactivated ten minutes before landing at the (Al-Rif) military airport in Abu Dhabi at (20:47) Saudi time.

It became evident that this type of aircraft is continuously used in conflict areas and on routes to countries (Libya, Ethiopia, Somalia). Upon reviewing the registration of the maritime vessel (BAMEDHAF), it was found to be flying the flag of (Saint Kitts and Nevis), which is the same flag as the vessel (Green Land) that transported combat vehicles and weapons to the Port of Mukalla coming from the Port of Fujairah, according to the statement from the coalition forces' leadership dated December 30, 2025. The coalition forces are still monitoring information regarding the fate of some individuals who were reported to be the last to meet with Aidarus Al-Zubaidi before his escape from Aden, including: Ahmed Hamid Lamlas (former governor of Aden) and Mohsen Al-Wali, commander of the security belt forces in Aden, with whom communications have been lost.