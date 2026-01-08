أعلن المتحدث باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أنه إلحاقاً لبيان قيادة قوات التحالف المؤرخ في 7 يناير 2026 الذي تضمن معلومات عن ملابسات هروب عيدروس الزبيدي إلى جهة غير معلومة وبمتابعة ذلك توفرت معلومات استخبارية أن عيدروس الزبيدي وآخرون هربوا ليلا عبر الواسطة البحرية (BAMEDHAF) تحت رقم التسجيل (8101393 IMO) التي انطلقت من ميناء عدن باتجاه إقليم أرض الصومال في جمهورية الصومال الاتحادية بعد منتصف الليل يوم 7 يناير، وقاموا بإغلاق نظام التعريف ووصلوا إلى ميناء بربرة نحو الساعة (12:00) ظهراً.
وتبين خلال ذلك أن عيدروس اتصل بضابط يكنى (أبوسعيد) اتضح أنه (اللواء عوض سعيد مصلح الأحبابي) قائد العمليات المشتركة الإماراتية وأبلغه عيدروس أنهم (وصلوا)، وكانت في انتظارهم طائرة من نوع إليوشن (إي ال ـ (76) الرحلة رقم (9102 MB) والتي أقلعت دون تحديد جهة المغادرة بعد أن أقلت عيدروس ومن معه تحت إشراف ضباط إماراتيين، ثم هبطت الطائرة في مطار (مقديشو) عند الساعة (15:15)، وانتظرت في المطار لمدة ساعة ثم غادرت عند الساعة (16:17) باتجاه الخليج العربي مروراً ببحر العرب دون تحديد جهة الوصول، وتم إغلاق نظام التعريف فوق خليج عمان، وإعادة تشغيله قبل الهبوط بعشر دقائق في مطار (الريف) العسكري في أبوظبي عند الساعة (20:47) بتوقيت المملكة.
واتضح أن هذا النوع من الطائرات يستخدم باستمرار في مناطق الصراع وعلى مسارات دول (ليبيا، أثيوبيا، الصومال). وبمراجعة تسجيل الواسطة البحرية (BAMEDHAF) تبيَّن أنها تحمل علم (سانت كيتس ونيفيس)، وهو ذات دولة العلم للسفينة (غرين لاند) التي قامت بنقل عربات القتال والأسلحة إلى ميناء المكلا قادمة من ميناء الفجيرة بحسب ما ورد ببيان قيادة قوات التحالف المؤرخ في 30 ديسمبر 2025. ولا تزال قوات التحالف تتابع المعلومات بشأن مصير بعض الأشخاص الذين أشير بأنهم كانوا آخر من التقى مع عيدروس الزبيدي قبل هروبه من عدن ومنهم: أحمد حامد لملس (محافظ عدن السابق) ومحسن الوالي قائد قوات الأحزمة الأمنية في عدن اللذان انقطعت الاتصالات بهما.
The spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that following the statement from the coalition forces' leadership dated January 7, 2026, which included information about the circumstances surrounding Aidarus Al-Zubaidi's escape to an unknown location, intelligence information became available indicating that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and others escaped at night via the maritime vessel (BAMEDHAF) registered under number (8101393 IMO), which departed from the Port of Aden towards the Somaliland region in the Federal Republic of Somalia after midnight on January 7. They disabled the identification system and arrived at the Port of Berbera around (12:00) noon.
It became clear during this time that Aidarus contacted an officer known as (Abu Said), who turned out to be (Major General Awad Said Musleh Al-Ahbabi), the commander of the Emirati joint operations, and informed him that they had "arrived." An Ilyushin (IL-76) aircraft, flight number (9102 MB), was waiting for them, which took off without specifying the departure point after transporting Aidarus and his companions under the supervision of Emirati officers. The aircraft landed at (Mogadishu) Airport at (15:15), waited at the airport for an hour, and then departed at (16:17) towards the Arabian Gulf, passing over the Arabian Sea without specifying the destination. The identification system was disabled over the Gulf of Oman and was reactivated ten minutes before landing at the (Al-Rif) military airport in Abu Dhabi at (20:47) Saudi time.
It became evident that this type of aircraft is continuously used in conflict areas and on routes to countries (Libya, Ethiopia, Somalia). Upon reviewing the registration of the maritime vessel (BAMEDHAF), it was found to be flying the flag of (Saint Kitts and Nevis), which is the same flag as the vessel (Green Land) that transported combat vehicles and weapons to the Port of Mukalla coming from the Port of Fujairah, according to the statement from the coalition forces' leadership dated December 30, 2025. The coalition forces are still monitoring information regarding the fate of some individuals who were reported to be the last to meet with Aidarus Al-Zubaidi before his escape from Aden, including: Ahmed Hamid Lamlas (former governor of Aden) and Mohsen Al-Wali, commander of the security belt forces in Aden, with whom communications have been lost.