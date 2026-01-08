أعلن المتحدث باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أنه إلحاقاً لبيان قيادة قوات التحالف المؤرخ في 7 يناير 2026 الذي تضمن معلومات عن ملابسات هروب عيدروس الزبيدي إلى جهة غير معلومة وبمتابعة ذلك توفرت معلومات استخبارية أن عيدروس الزبيدي وآخرون هربوا ليلا عبر الواسطة البحرية (BAMEDHAF) تحت رقم التسجيل (8101393 IMO) التي انطلقت من ميناء عدن باتجاه إقليم أرض الصومال في جمهورية الصومال الاتحادية بعد منتصف الليل يوم 7 يناير، وقاموا بإغلاق نظام التعريف ووصلوا إلى ميناء بربرة نحو الساعة (12:00) ظهراً.

وتبين خلال ذلك أن عيدروس اتصل بضابط يكنى (أبوسعيد) اتضح أنه (اللواء عوض سعيد مصلح الأحبابي) قائد العمليات المشتركة الإماراتية وأبلغه عيدروس أنهم (وصلوا)، وكانت في انتظارهم طائرة من نوع إليوشن (إي ال ـ (76) الرحلة رقم (9102 MB) والتي أقلعت دون تحديد جهة المغادرة بعد أن أقلت عيدروس ومن معه تحت إشراف ضباط إماراتيين، ثم هبطت الطائرة في مطار (مقديشو) عند الساعة (15:15)، وانتظرت في المطار لمدة ساعة ثم غادرت عند الساعة (16:17) باتجاه الخليج العربي مروراً ببحر العرب دون تحديد جهة الوصول، وتم إغلاق نظام التعريف فوق خليج عمان، وإعادة تشغيله قبل الهبوط بعشر دقائق في مطار (الريف) العسكري في أبوظبي عند الساعة (20:47) بتوقيت المملكة.

واتضح أن هذا النوع من الطائرات يستخدم باستمرار في مناطق الصراع وعلى مسارات دول (ليبيا، أثيوبيا، الصومال). وبمراجعة تسجيل الواسطة البحرية (BAMEDHAF) تبيَّن أنها تحمل علم (سانت كيتس ونيفيس)، وهو ذات دولة العلم للسفينة (غرين لاند) التي قامت بنقل عربات القتال والأسلحة إلى ميناء المكلا قادمة من ميناء الفجيرة بحسب ما ورد ببيان قيادة قوات التحالف المؤرخ في 30 ديسمبر 2025. ولا تزال قوات التحالف تتابع المعلومات بشأن مصير بعض الأشخاص الذين أشير بأنهم كانوا آخر من التقى مع عيدروس الزبيدي قبل هروبه من عدن ومنهم: أحمد حامد لملس (محافظ عدن السابق) ومحسن الوالي قائد قوات الأحزمة الأمنية في عدن اللذان انقطعت الاتصالات بهما.