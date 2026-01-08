تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم (الخميس)، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية العراق الدكتور فؤاد محمد حسين.
وجرى خلال الاتصال، مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call today (Thursday) from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Fouad Mohammed Hussein.
During the call, they discussed regional and international developments and their implications, as well as the efforts being made regarding them.