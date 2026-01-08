تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم (الخميس)، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية العراق الدكتور فؤاد محمد حسين.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.