The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (100) food baskets in the Farsha Center in N'Djamena, Chad, the day before yesterday, benefiting (600) individuals, including widows and the elderly, as part of the in-kind assistance project in Chad for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the brotherly Chadian people and alleviate their suffering.