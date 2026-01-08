وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (100) سلة غذائية في مركز فرشا بمدينة إنجامينا بجمهورية تشاد، استفاد منها (600) فرد من الأرامل وكبار السن، ضمن مشروع تقديم المساعدات العينية بجمهورية تشاد للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الشعب التشادي الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.