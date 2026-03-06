In a concerning development in the world of cybersecurity, technical experts have revealed the leak of an advanced hacking tool believed to have originally been used in U.S. intelligence operations, before finding its way into the hands of hackers, transforming from a secret government weapon into a digital threat affecting millions of iPhone users worldwide.

According to warnings issued by researchers in the field of information security, the tool known as "Coruna" is considered one of the most complex hacking tools, as it relies on an interconnected system of security vulnerabilities that work together to infiltrate the phone's system without the user noticing any suspicious activity.

According to technical analyses, the attack primarily targets the "Safari" browser, where the hacking can begin as soon as the user clicks on a malicious link. Once the page is opened, the malicious code silently starts scanning the device to confirm the operating system version.

If the phone is running older versions of iOS, the hacking process can occur within seconds, without any additional interaction from the user.

Technical investigations indicate that this tool was not originally designed for criminal use, but was part of advanced tools used in highly sensitive government espionage operations.

However, at the beginning of 2025, cybersecurity experts detected its leak to the internet, after which it began to spread rapidly among international hacking groups.

Since then, there have been indications of its use in extensive digital espionage operations, including exploiting hacked websites to target visitors en masse, marking a dangerous shift from targeted attacks to random attacks that could affect any user.

What can a hacker do with your phone?

If the hacking is successful, attackers gain deep privileges within the phone's system, allowing them to access sensitive data such as:

Messages, photos, and personal notes

Financial account information

Cryptocurrency wallet data

The device's geographic location in real-time

They can also upload additional tools to the phone to enhance control over it or use it later in other espionage operations.

Despite the dangers posed by this tool, experts confirm that its main weakness lies in its reliance on vulnerabilities that have been patched in the latest versions of iOS.

Therefore, specialists recommend taking simple yet crucial preventive measures, including:

Updating the operating system immediately to the latest available version

Avoiding opening unknown or suspicious links

Activating the advanced protection mode (Lockdown Mode) if there are security concerns

Cybersecurity experts believe that the leak of advanced spying tools from intelligence environments to the internet could pose one of the most serious digital challenges in the coming years, as these tools, originally designed for specific operations, could easily turn into random digital weapons threatening users worldwide.