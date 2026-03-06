في تطور مقلق لعالم الأمن السيبراني، كشف خبراء تقنيون تسريب أداة اختراق متطورة يُعتقد أنها استُخدمت في الأصل ضمن عمليات استخباراتية أمريكية، قبل أن تجد طريقها إلى أيدي قراصنة الإنترنت، لتتحول من سلاح حكومي سري إلى تهديد رقمي يطال ملايين مستخدمي هواتف آيفون حول العالم.
ووفق تحذيرات صادرة عن باحثين في مجال الأمن المعلوماتي، فإن الأداة المعروفة باسم «كورونا» (Coruna) تُعد من أكثر أدوات الاختراق تعقيداً، إذ تعتمد على منظومة مترابطة من الثغرات الأمنية التي تعمل معاً لاختراق نظام الهاتف دون أن يلاحظ المستخدم أي نشاط مريب.
وبحسب التحليلات التقنية، يستهدف الهجوم في الأساس متصفح «سفاري»، حيث يمكن أن يبدأ الاختراق بمجرد أن يضغط المستخدم على رابط ملغوم. وبمجرد فتح الصفحة، يبدأ الكود الخبيث بفحص الجهاز بصمت، للتأكد من إصدار نظام التشغيل.
وفي حال كان الهاتف يعمل بإصدارات قديمة من نظام iOS، يمكن أن تتم عملية الاختراق خلال ثوانٍ، دون الحاجة لأي تفاعل إضافي من المستخدم.
التحقيقات التقنية تشير إلى أن هذه الأداة لم تُصمم أساساً للاستخدام الإجرامي، بل كانت جزءاً من أدوات متقدمة استُخدمت في عمليات تجسس حكومية عالية الحساسية.
لكن في مطلع عام 2025 رصد خبراء الأمن السيبراني تسريبها إلى الإنترنت، لتبدأ بعدها بالانتشار سريعاً بين جماعات القرصنة الدولية.
ومنذ ذلك الحين، ظهرت مؤشرات على استخدامها في عمليات تجسس رقمية واسعة، من بينها استغلال مواقع إلكترونية مخترقة لاستهداف الزوار بشكل جماعي، في تحول خطير من الهجمات الموجهة إلى هجمات عشوائية قد تطال أي مستخدم.
ماذا يمكن أن يفعل المخترق بهاتفك؟
في حال نجاح الاختراق، يحصل المهاجمون على صلاحيات عميقة داخل نظام الهاتف، ما يمنحهم القدرة على الوصول إلى بيانات حساسة مثل:
- الرسائل والصور والملاحظات الشخصية
- معلومات الحسابات المالية
- بيانات محافظ العملات الرقمية
- الموقع الجغرافي للجهاز بشكل مباشر
كما يمكنهم تحميل أدوات إضافية إلى الهاتف لتعزيز السيطرة عليه أو استخدامه لاحقاً في عمليات تجسس أخرى.
ورغم خطورة هذه الأداة، يؤكد الخبراء أن نقطة ضعفها الرئيسية تكمن في اعتمادها على ثغرات تم إصلاحها في الإصدارات الحديثة من نظام iOS.
ولهذا ينصح المختصون باتخاذ إجراءات وقائية بسيطة لكنها حاسمة، أبرزها:
- تحديث نظام التشغيل فوراً إلى أحدث إصدار متوفر
- تجنب فتح الروابط المجهولة أو المشبوهة
- تفعيل نمط الحماية المتقدم (Lockdown Mode) في حال وجود مخاوف أمنية
ويرى خبراء الأمن السيبراني أن تسريب أدوات تجسس متطورة من بيئات استخباراتية إلى الإنترنت قد يشكل أحد أخطر التحديات الرقمية في السنوات القادمة، إذ إن هذه الأدوات المصممة في الأصل لعمليات محددة قد تتحول بسهولة إلى أسلحة رقمية عشوائية تهدد المستخدمين حول العالم.
