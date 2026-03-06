The British authorities today (Friday) made a significant security surprise in North London, after arresting four men suspected of involvement in espionage activities on behalf of Iran.

The arrests were part of a meticulously planned security operation, which included the homes of the suspects in the Barnet and Watford areas, where they are now being investigated under the British National Security Act.

Helen Flanagan, the head of the Counter-Terrorism Police in London, explained that the operation followed a long-term investigation, emphasizing that the aim was to disrupt any potential malicious activities that threaten public safety. She added, “We understand that these developments may raise concerns, especially among members of the Jewish community. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

The British police revealed that the suspects had been monitoring locations and individuals associated with the Jewish community, which security experts consider an attempt to destabilize and exert foreign influence on British soil.