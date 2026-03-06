فجرت السلطات البريطانية اليوم (الجمعة) مفاجأة أمنية كبيرة في شمال لندن، بعد أن ألقت القبض على أربعة رجال يشتبه بتورطهم في أنشطة تجسس لصالح إيران.

وجاءت الاعتقالات ضمن عملية أمنية مخططة بدقة، شملت منازل المشتبه بهم في مناطق بارنت وواتفورد، حيث يتم التحقيق معهم الآن بموجب قانون الأمن القومي البريطاني.

وأوضحت هيلين فلاناغان قائدة شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب في لندن أن العملية جاءت بعد تحقيق طويل الأمد، مؤكدة أن الهدف كان تعطيل أي نشاطات خبيثة محتملة تهدد الأمن العام. وأضافت: «ندرك أن هذه التطورات قد تثير القلق، خصوصاً بين أفراد الجالية اليهودية. ونحث الجميع على البقاء يقظين والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه».

وكشفت الشرطة البريطانية أن المشتبه بهم كانوا يراقبون مواقع وأشخاصا مرتبطين بالجالية اليهودية، في ما اعتبره خبراء أمنيون محاولة لزعزعة الاستقرار وممارسة نفوذ خارجي على الأراضي البريطانية.