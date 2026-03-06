فجرت السلطات البريطانية اليوم (الجمعة) مفاجأة أمنية كبيرة في شمال لندن، بعد أن ألقت القبض على أربعة رجال يشتبه بتورطهم في أنشطة تجسس لصالح إيران.
وجاءت الاعتقالات ضمن عملية أمنية مخططة بدقة، شملت منازل المشتبه بهم في مناطق بارنت وواتفورد، حيث يتم التحقيق معهم الآن بموجب قانون الأمن القومي البريطاني.
وأوضحت هيلين فلاناغان قائدة شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب في لندن أن العملية جاءت بعد تحقيق طويل الأمد، مؤكدة أن الهدف كان تعطيل أي نشاطات خبيثة محتملة تهدد الأمن العام. وأضافت: «ندرك أن هذه التطورات قد تثير القلق، خصوصاً بين أفراد الجالية اليهودية. ونحث الجميع على البقاء يقظين والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه».
وكشفت الشرطة البريطانية أن المشتبه بهم كانوا يراقبون مواقع وأشخاصا مرتبطين بالجالية اليهودية، في ما اعتبره خبراء أمنيون محاولة لزعزعة الاستقرار وممارسة نفوذ خارجي على الأراضي البريطانية.
The British authorities today (Friday) made a significant security surprise in North London, after arresting four men suspected of involvement in espionage activities on behalf of Iran.
The arrests were part of a meticulously planned security operation, which included the homes of the suspects in the Barnet and Watford areas, where they are now being investigated under the British National Security Act.
Helen Flanagan, the head of the Counter-Terrorism Police in London, explained that the operation followed a long-term investigation, emphasizing that the aim was to disrupt any potential malicious activities that threaten public safety. She added, “We understand that these developments may raise concerns, especially among members of the Jewish community. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”
The British police revealed that the suspects had been monitoring locations and individuals associated with the Jewish community, which security experts consider an attempt to destabilize and exert foreign influence on British soil.