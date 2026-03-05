تحدثت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب عن خلافها مع الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري، مؤكدة أنها تفضل عدم الكشف عن تفاصيل الأزمة احترامًا للعلاقة التي جمعتهما في الماضي، مشيرة إلى أن الحقيقة الكاملة للخلاف لا يعرفها أحد.

خلاف مع أصالة

كما أوضحت أنها تمتلك أسبابًا واضحة لموقفها، لكنها تفضل الاحتفاظ بها لنفسها، معربة عن أملها في أن تعيد الأيام التقارب بينهما.

النجاح بالاجتهاد

وأضافت مايا دياب أنها تؤمن بأن النجاح يتحقق بالاجتهاد والعمل، حتى وإن شعر الإنسان أحيانًا أنه يستحق أكثر مما يحصل عليه، مؤكدة أنها لا تنتظر التقدير في شكل هدايا بل تركز على تطوير نفسها ومسيرتها الفنية.

الابتعاد عن التمثيل

وعن ابتعادها عن التمثيل، أوضحت أنها فضلت التفرغ للغناء وتقديم البرامج، معتبرة أن التركيز على مجال واحد كان القرار الأنسب لمسيرتها.

وأشارت إلى أنها خاضت تجربة التمثيل من خلال فيلم «أسد وأربع قطط» مع هاني رمزي، ثم شاركت في مسلسل «كلام نسوان»، لكنها فضلت لاحقًا عدم الاستمرار حتى لا تؤثر هذه التجربة على نجاحها في المجالات التي تميزت فيها.