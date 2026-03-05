تحدثت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا دياب عن خلافها مع الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري، مؤكدة أنها تفضل عدم الكشف عن تفاصيل الأزمة احترامًا للعلاقة التي جمعتهما في الماضي، مشيرة إلى أن الحقيقة الكاملة للخلاف لا يعرفها أحد.
خلاف مع أصالة
كما أوضحت أنها تمتلك أسبابًا واضحة لموقفها، لكنها تفضل الاحتفاظ بها لنفسها، معربة عن أملها في أن تعيد الأيام التقارب بينهما.
النجاح بالاجتهاد
وأضافت مايا دياب أنها تؤمن بأن النجاح يتحقق بالاجتهاد والعمل، حتى وإن شعر الإنسان أحيانًا أنه يستحق أكثر مما يحصل عليه، مؤكدة أنها لا تنتظر التقدير في شكل هدايا بل تركز على تطوير نفسها ومسيرتها الفنية.
الابتعاد عن التمثيل
وعن ابتعادها عن التمثيل، أوضحت أنها فضلت التفرغ للغناء وتقديم البرامج، معتبرة أن التركيز على مجال واحد كان القرار الأنسب لمسيرتها.
وأشارت إلى أنها خاضت تجربة التمثيل من خلال فيلم «أسد وأربع قطط» مع هاني رمزي، ثم شاركت في مسلسل «كلام نسوان»، لكنها فضلت لاحقًا عدم الاستمرار حتى لا تؤثر هذه التجربة على نجاحها في المجالات التي تميزت فيها.
The Lebanese artist Maya Diab spoke about her disagreement with the Syrian artist Assala Nasri, confirming that she prefers not to disclose the details of the crisis out of respect for the relationship they had in the past, noting that no one knows the complete truth of the disagreement.
Disagreement with Assala
She also clarified that she has clear reasons for her stance, but she prefers to keep them to herself, expressing her hope that time will bring them closer together again.
Success through Hard Work
Maya Diab added that she believes success is achieved through hard work and effort, even if a person sometimes feels they deserve more than what they receive, emphasizing that she does not wait for appreciation in the form of gifts but focuses on developing herself and her artistic career.
Stepping Away from Acting
Regarding her stepping away from acting, she explained that she preferred to dedicate herself to singing and hosting programs, considering that focusing on one field was the best decision for her career.
She pointed out that she had experienced acting through the film "Lion and Four Cats" with Hani Ramzy, and then participated in the series "Kalam Niswan," but later chose not to continue so that this experience would not affect her success in the fields where she excelled.