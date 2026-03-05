The Lebanese artist Maya Diab spoke about her disagreement with the Syrian artist Assala Nasri, confirming that she prefers not to disclose the details of the crisis out of respect for the relationship they had in the past, noting that no one knows the complete truth of the disagreement.

Disagreement with Assala

She also clarified that she has clear reasons for her stance, but she prefers to keep them to herself, expressing her hope that time will bring them closer together again.

Success through Hard Work

Maya Diab added that she believes success is achieved through hard work and effort, even if a person sometimes feels they deserve more than what they receive, emphasizing that she does not wait for appreciation in the form of gifts but focuses on developing herself and her artistic career.

Stepping Away from Acting

Regarding her stepping away from acting, she explained that she preferred to dedicate herself to singing and hosting programs, considering that focusing on one field was the best decision for her career.

She pointed out that she had experienced acting through the film "Lion and Four Cats" with Hani Ramzy, and then participated in the series "Kalam Niswan," but later chose not to continue so that this experience would not affect her success in the fields where she excelled.