Al-Nasr coach "Jorge Jesus" confirmed the difficulty of his team's match against Neom tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the 25th round of the Roshen Professional League, which will take place at the Al-Nasr Park stadium. He said during the press conference held today at the Al-Nasr headquarters: "The match is difficult, and we are facing a team that has world-class players and an experienced coach. We have outstanding players capable of winning, and we have a real opportunity, both for myself and the players, to achieve the league title this season. I want to win the league title with Al-Nasr." He added: "Tomorrow we will play against a tough team that has invested significantly, brought in prominent players, and has a coach from France, Galtier, who is known worldwide. We are looking forward to having our fans in large numbers to overcome the challenge and secure the three points."



Regarding the absence of team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, he said: "The injury that Ronaldo sustained in his last match was more serious than expected and requires rest and recovery." He added: "Cristiano traveled to Spain like the other players who went for treatment for their injuries. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal doctor, and we hope he returns quickly to help the team. He added: According to the medical staff, Cristiano will not be able to participate against Al-Khaleej, so we decided to send him for treatment because he has enough time to recover."



When asked if there is a substitute who can play in place of Cristiano, Jesus said: "My team is capable of compensating for the absence of the Portuguese legend. We have many solutions to replace Ronaldo, and I have confidence in the team's ability to overcome the absence of the Portuguese star thanks to the options available within the squad. Today we will decide after training who will play."