أكد مدرب النصر «جورجي جيسوس »على صعوبة لقاء فريقه بفريقه نيوم غداً السبت ضمن مباريات الجولة الخامسة والعشرين من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين والتي تقام على أرضية ملعب الاول بارك وقال خلال المؤتمر الذي عقد اليوم بمقر دار النصر:« المباراة صعبة وتنتظرنا مواجهة فريق يملك لاعبين عالميين ومدرباً خبيرا، ونحن نملك لاعبين مميزين قادرين على الفوز ولدينا فرصة حقيقية أنا واللاعبون لتحقيق لقب الدوري هذا الموسم‏، وأريد الفوز بلقب الدوري مع النصر»، وأضاف:« غدًا سنلعب ضد فريق صعب، استثمر بشكل كبير، وأحضر لاعبين بارزين ومدير فني من فرنسا وغالتييه مدرب معروف عالميًا، وننتظر وجود جماهيرنا بأعداد غفيرة لتخطي المواجهة والحصول على النقاط الثلاث».


وعن غياب قائد الفريق كريستيانو رونالدو قال: «الإصابة التي تعرض لها رونالدو في مباراته الاخيره جاءت اخطر من المتوقع وتتطلب راحة واستشفاء»، وأضاف: «كريستيانو سافر إلى إسبانيا مثل بقية اللاعبين الذي ذهبوا عند إصاباتهم للعلاج، واصابته تطلبت العلاج في مدريد عند معالجه الخاص ونتمنى أن يعود سريعا ويساعد الفريق وزاد: وبحسب الجهاز الطبي فإن كريستيانو لن يكون قادراً على المشاركة أمام الخليج، ولذلك قررنا سفره للعلاج لأن لديه وقتاً كافياً للتعافي».


وعن هل هناك بديل يستطيع اللعب مكان كريستيانو قال جيسوس:« فريقي قادر على تعويض غياب أسطورة البرتغال، لدينا الكثير من الحلول لتعويض رونالدو ولدي الثقه في قدرة الفريق على تجاوز غياب النجم البرتغالي بفضل الخيارات المتاحة داخل التشكيلة، واليوم سنقرر بعد التمرين من سيلعبش.