The Kuwaiti Court of Appeals issued its ruling against an officer and military personnel, in addition to a Syrian man and woman, sentencing them to 5 years in prison with hard labor, after proving their involvement in planting drugs inside the car of a Syrian resident, in a case that bears the marks of personal revenge and a third party.

Investigations revealed that the incident began when some of the defendants (including his ex-wife) attempted to take revenge on the man by fabricating a drug possession charge, with the participation of the officer and military personnel from the Ministry of Interior. Anti-narcotics officers managed to uncover the plot before the legal disaster occurred, confirming the involvement of all parties.

The ruling did not stop at imprisonment, as the court decided to permanently dismiss the military personnel from their jobs and deport the expatriates from the country after serving their sentences, in a strict measure to protect the judicial system and ensure that security influence is not exploited for personal gain.

This case stands out as a stern warning against retaliatory conspiracies and the abuse of security power, affirming the ability of security agencies to uncover the truth and pursue anyone attempting to manipulate the law.