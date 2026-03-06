أصدرت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية حكمها بحق ضابط وعسكريين بالإضافة إلى وافدين سوري وسورية، بالسجن 5 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، بعد ثبوت تورطهم في دس المخدرات داخل سيارة مقيم سوري، في قضية تحمل بصمات انتقام شخصي وطرف ثالث.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن الواقعة بدأت حين حاول بعض المتهمين (بينهم طليقته) الانتقام من الرجل عبر تلفيق تهمة حيازة المخدرات، بمشاركة الضابط والعسكريين من وزارة الداخلية. وتمكن رجال مكافحة المخدرات من كشف المخطط قبل وقوع الكارثة القانونية، مؤكدة تورط جميع الأطراف.

ولم يتوقف الحكم عند السجن، إذ قررت المحكمة عزل العسكريين من عملهم نهائيًا وإبعاد الوافدين عن البلاد بعد تنفيذ العقوبة، في خطوة صارمة لحماية النظام القضائي وضمان عدم استغلال النفوذ الأمني لتحقيق مصالح شخصية.

وتبرز هذه القضية كتحذير صارم ضد المؤامرات الانتقامية واستغلال السلطة الأمنية، مؤكدة قدرة الأجهزة الأمنية على كشف الحقائق وملاحقة كل من يحاول التلاعب بالقانون.