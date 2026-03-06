As Ramadan comes to an end, the heartbeat quickens in anticipation of the first day of Eid al-Fitr, amidst an atmosphere of joy and happiness that families and children await after a month of spirituality and fasting.

According to calculations made by Dr. Mohamed Gharib, a professor at the Solar Research Laboratory at the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt, the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal will appear immediately after conjunction at 3:25 AM Cairo time on Thursday, the 29th of Ramadan, corresponding to March 19, 2026, which is known as the "Day of Legal Observation."

Estimates indicate that the new crescent will be visible in the sky of Mecca for 30 minutes after sunset, and in Cairo for 35 minutes, while the duration of visibility in other governorates will range between 30 and 37 minutes, which is sufficient time to see the crescent if the sky is clear and free of dust.

Based on these astronomical calculations, it is astronomically expected that Friday, March 20, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Egypt.

Nevertheless, Dr. Gharib clarifies that the final announcement remains the prerogative of the official authorities, whose legal and scientific committees are tasked with ensuring the sighting of the crescent according to the prophetic method, to guarantee the beginning of the month of Shawwal in a correct and official manner.