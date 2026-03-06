مع اقتراب انتهاء رمضان، تتسارع دقات القلوب ترقبًا لأول أيام عيد الفطر المبارك، وسط أجواء من الفرح والبهجة التي تنتظرها العائلات والأطفال بعد شهر الروحانية والصوم.

ووفق حسابات أجرها الدكتور محمد غريب، الأستاذ بمعمل أبحاث الشمس بالمعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية في مصر، فإن هلال شهر شوال سيظهر مباشرة بعد الاقتران عند الساعة الثالثة و25 دقيقة فجراً بتوقيت القاهرة يوم الخميس 29 رمضان، الموافق 19 مارس 2026، وهو ما يُعرف بـ«يوم الرؤية الشرعية».

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن الهلال الجديد سيكون مرئيًا في سماء مكة المكرمة لمدة 30 دقيقة بعد الغروب، وفي القاهرة لمدة 35 دقيقة، فيما ستمتد مدة الرؤية في المحافظات الأخرى بين 30 و37 دقيقة، وهو وقت كافٍ لمشاهدة الهلال إذا كانت السماء صافية وخالية من الغبار.

وبناء على هذه الحسابات الفلكية، من المتوقع فلكيًا أن يكون الجمعة 20 مارس أول أيام عيد الفطر في مصر.

رغم ذلك، يوضح الدكتور غريب أن الإعلان النهائي يظل من صلاحيات الجهات الرسمية، التي تتولى لجانها الشرعية والعلمية المنتشرة مهمة التأكد من رؤية الهلال وفق المنهج النبوي، لضمان بداية شهر شوال بطريقة صحيحة ورسمية.