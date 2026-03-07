قلب فريق الخليج تأخره أمام ضيفه الحزم لفوز مهم بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ25 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الحزم الذي تمكن من التقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق نواف الحبشي (د: 54)، ومن ثم أدرك فورتونيس التعادل من نقطة الجزاء (د: 60)، وضاعف زميله ماسوراس النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني لفريق الخليج (د: 72)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الخليج بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخليج فوزه الـ8 ويصل للنقطة 30 في المركز الـ9، فيما تلقى الحزم الخسارة الـ11 وتجمد رصيده عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ11.