The Al-Khaleej team turned around their deficit against their guest Al-Hazm to achieve an important victory with a score of two to one in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Hazm, who managed to take the lead through Nawaf Al-Habshi (54'), and then Fortunis equalized from the penalty spot (60'). His teammate Masouras doubled the score by scoring the second goal for Al-Khaleej (72'), ending the match with Al-Khaleej winning two to one.



With this result, Al-Khaleej achieves their 8th victory and reaches 30 points in 9th place, while Al-Hazm suffers their 11th loss, remaining at 28 points in 11th place.