An Israeli official disclosed to Axios that groups from the Revolutionary Guard left Beirut after the Israeli army warned them of targeting within 48 hours if they remained.



The American site reported that the Iranian officers were mostly members of the Quds Force, serving as military advisors to Hezbollah, and had a significant influence on the latter's operations, noting that some of these experts were operating from the Iranian embassy in Beirut.



The report pointed out that a small team from the Revolutionary Guard remained to maintain the presence of the Quds Force and coordinate with Hezbollah, quoting an Israeli defense official as saying: "We expect the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's exodus from Lebanon to continue in the coming days."



According to Israeli officials, "The role of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Hezbollah's military planning has increased significantly over the past two years, and Israel has systematically killed many of the party's most experienced leaders, leaving Tehran to fill the void."



An Israeli official confirmed that Hezbollah's deteriorating ranks were hesitant to open a new front with Israel, but ultimately joined the war on March 1.



He stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directives to the Israeli army were to focus on Iran, as Hezbollah's front had significantly expanded in recent days.



He added that since the war began on Saturday, Israel killed the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in an airstrike in Tehran, and his deputy in an airstrike in Beirut. On Tuesday, the Israeli army issued a public warning to representatives of the Iranian regime still in Lebanon, warning that it would target them wherever they were if they did not leave within 24 hours.