أفصح مسؤول إسرائيلي لموقع «أكسيوس» أن مجموعات من الحرس الثوري غادرت بيروت بعد تحذير الجيش الإسرائيلي باستهدافهم خلال 48 ساعة حال بقائهم.


وأفاد الموقع الأمريكي بأن الضباط الإيرانيين كانوا في الغالب أعضاء في فيلق القدس، ويعملون مستشارين عسكريين لـ«حزب الله»، ولهم تأثير كبير على عمليات الأخيرة، لافتا إلى أن بعض هؤلاء الخبراء كان يعمل انطلاقاً من السفارة الإيرانية في بيروت.


ولفت التقرير إلى أن فرقة صغيرة من الحرس الثوري بقيت للحفاظ على وجود فيلق القدس والتنسيق مع «حزب الله»، ناقلاً عن مسؤول دفاعي إسرائيلي قوله: «نتوقع أن يستمر نزوح الحرس الثوري الإيراني من لبنان خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة».


وحسب مسؤولين إسرائيليين فإنَّ «دور الحرس الثوري الإيراني في التخطيط العسكري لحزب الله تزايد بشكل كبير خلال العامين الماضيين، وقامت إسرائيل بقتل العديد من قادة الحزب الأكثر خبرة بشكل منهجي، مما ترك طهران لملء الفراغ».


وأكد مسؤول إسرائيلي أنَّ صفوف حزب الله المتدهورة كانت مترددة في فتح جبهة جديدة مع إسرائيل، لكنها انضمت في نهاية المطاف إلى الحرب في الأول من مارس.


وقال إن توجيهات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو للجيش الإسرائيلي كانت تتمثل في التركيز على إيران، فقد توسعت جبهة حزب الله بشكل كبير في الأيام الأخيرة.


وأضاف، منذ بدء الحرب يوم السبت، قتلت إسرائيل قائد فيلق القدس التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني في غارة جوية في طهران، ونائبه في غارة جوية في بيروت. ويوم الثلاثاء، أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذاراً علنياً لممثلي النظام الإيراني الذين ما زالوا في لبنان، محذراً من أنه سيستهدفهم أينما وجدوا إذا لم يغادروا في غضون 24 ساعة.