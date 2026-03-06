The Marka area, east of the Jordanian capital Amman, witnessed a shocking family crime when a woman stabbed her husband while they were together, in an incident that ended with his death from his injuries.

The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that the man was rushed to the hospital last night after suffering a serious stab wound, but he passed away shortly after arriving due to his injury.

He added that the security forces immediately began investigating the circumstances of the incident and started searching for the wife who disappeared from sight after the crime occurred.

The authorities are currently working to track down the suspect to uncover the details of the incident and its motives, amid a state of shock among the residents of the area who woke up to the news of the crime.