شهدت منطقة ماركا شرق العاصمة الأردنية عمّان جريمة أسرية صادمة، بعدما أقدمت امرأة على طعن زوجها خلال وجودهما معًا، في حادثة انتهت بوفاته متأثرًا بجراحه.

وقال المتحدث باسم مديرية الأمن العام إن الرجل أُسعف مساء أمس إلى المستشفى بعد إصابته بطعنة خطيرة، إلا أنه فارق الحياة بعد وقت قصير من وصوله متأثرًا بالإصابة.

وأضاف أن الأجهزة الأمنية باشرت على الفور التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة، وبدأت عمليات البحث عن الزوجة التي اختفت عن الأنظار بعد وقوع الجريمة.

وتعمل السلطات حالياً على تعقب المشتبه بها لكشف تفاصيل الحادثة ودوافعها، وسط حالة من الصدمة بين سكان المنطقة الذين استيقظوا على خبر الجريمة.