شهدت منطقة ماركا شرق العاصمة الأردنية عمّان جريمة أسرية صادمة، بعدما أقدمت امرأة على طعن زوجها خلال وجودهما معًا، في حادثة انتهت بوفاته متأثرًا بجراحه.
وقال المتحدث باسم مديرية الأمن العام إن الرجل أُسعف مساء أمس إلى المستشفى بعد إصابته بطعنة خطيرة، إلا أنه فارق الحياة بعد وقت قصير من وصوله متأثرًا بالإصابة.
وأضاف أن الأجهزة الأمنية باشرت على الفور التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة، وبدأت عمليات البحث عن الزوجة التي اختفت عن الأنظار بعد وقوع الجريمة.
وتعمل السلطات حالياً على تعقب المشتبه بها لكشف تفاصيل الحادثة ودوافعها، وسط حالة من الصدمة بين سكان المنطقة الذين استيقظوا على خبر الجريمة.
The Marka area, east of the Jordanian capital Amman, witnessed a shocking family crime when a woman stabbed her husband while they were together, in an incident that ended with his death from his injuries.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that the man was rushed to the hospital last night after suffering a serious stab wound, but he passed away shortly after arriving due to his injury.
He added that the security forces immediately began investigating the circumstances of the incident and started searching for the wife who disappeared from sight after the crime occurred.
The authorities are currently working to track down the suspect to uncover the details of the incident and its motives, amid a state of shock among the residents of the area who woke up to the news of the crime.