ثأر فريق ليفربول من مضيفه وولفرهامبتون بعد أن تفوق عليه بثلاثة أهداف لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مولينيو ضمن لقاءات دور ثمن نهائي كأس إنجلترا.


وكان ليفربول قد تعرض للخسارة من مضيفه وولفرهامبتون بهدفين لهدف في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز الثلاثاء الماضي، ولكن وبعد مرور 72 ساعة فقط انتصر ليفربول وتأهل لربع نهائي الكأس فيما غادر وولفرهامبتون منافسات البطولة.


وشهد اللقاء بداية قوية بين الفريقين، ولكن ليفربول فرض سيطرته في الشوط الثاني، إذ تمكن أندرو روبرتسون من تسجيل الهدف الأول بعد تسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء (د: 51)، وسرعان ما أضاف النجم المصري محمد صلاح الهدف الثاني بعد أن تلقى تمريرة أرضية من روبرتسون ليسكنها في الشباك (د: 53)، ومن ثم أضاف كورتيس جونز الهدف الثالث لفريق ليفربول بعد مجهود فردي أكثر من رائع ومن ثم سددها أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء (د: 74)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع قلص اللاعب هوانغ هي تشان النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الوحيد لفريقه وولفرهامبتون (د: 90+1)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ليفربول بنتيجة 3/1.


وبهذه النتيجة يكون ليفربول أول المتأهلين للدور ربع النهائي لكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي فيما غادر وولفرهامبتون منافسات البطولة.