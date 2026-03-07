Liverpool avenged themselves against their hosts Wolverhampton after defeating them three goals to one in the match held at Molineux Stadium as part of the Round of 16 of the FA Cup.



Liverpool had previously lost to Wolverhampton two goals to one in the Premier League last Tuesday, but just 72 hours later, Liverpool won and advanced to the quarter-finals of the cup while Wolverhampton exited the tournament.



The match witnessed a strong start between the two teams, but Liverpool imposed their dominance in the second half. Andrew Robertson managed to score the first goal with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area (51'), and soon after, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah added the second goal after receiving a ground pass from Robertson and slotting it into the net (53'). Curtis Jones then added the third goal for Liverpool after a brilliant individual effort, firing a strong ground shot from outside the penalty area (74'). In stoppage time, player Hwang Hee-chan reduced the deficit by scoring the only goal for his team, Wolverhampton (90+1'), ending the match with Liverpool winning 3-1.



With this result, Liverpool becomes the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Wolverhampton exits the tournament.