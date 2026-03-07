عاد فريق ريال مدريد لسلسلة الانتصارات بفوز قاتل على مضيفه سلتا فيجو بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على أبانكا ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 للدوري الإسباني.
شهد اللقاء تقدم ريال مدريد بهدف مبكر عن طريق لاعبه تشواميني (د: 11)، ولكن سلتا فيجو تمكن من إدراك التعادل عن طريق بورخا ايجليسياس (د: 25)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الثاني أحرز فريق ريال مدريد هدفاً قاتلاً وذلك بتسديدة قوية من فيديريكو فالفيردي (د: 90+4)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ريال مدريد بهدفين لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق ريال مدريد فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 63 في المركز الثاني، فيما تلقى سلتا فيجو الخسارة الـ7 وتجمد رصيده عند 40 نقطة في المركز الـ6.
Real Madrid returned to their winning ways with a last-minute victory over their host Celta Vigo, winning 2-1 in the match held at Abanca as part of the 27th round of the Spanish league.
The match saw Real Madrid take an early lead with a goal from their player Tchouaméni (11'), but Celta Vigo managed to equalize through Borja Iglesias (25'). In stoppage time of the second half, Real Madrid scored a dramatic goal with a powerful shot from Federico Valverde (90+4'), ending the match with a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.
With this result, Real Madrid achieves their 20th win and reaches 63 points in second place, while Celta Vigo suffers their 7th loss, remaining at 40 points in 6th place.