Real Madrid returned to their winning ways with a last-minute victory over their host Celta Vigo, winning 2-1 in the match held at Abanca as part of the 27th round of the Spanish league.



The match saw Real Madrid take an early lead with a goal from their player Tchouaméni (11'), but Celta Vigo managed to equalize through Borja Iglesias (25'). In stoppage time of the second half, Real Madrid scored a dramatic goal with a powerful shot from Federico Valverde (90+4'), ending the match with a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.



With this result, Real Madrid achieves their 20th win and reaches 63 points in second place, while Celta Vigo suffers their 7th loss, remaining at 40 points in 6th place.