عاد فريق ريال مدريد لسلسلة الانتصارات بفوز قاتل على مضيفه سلتا فيجو بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على أبانكا ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 للدوري الإسباني.


شهد اللقاء تقدم ريال مدريد بهدف مبكر عن طريق لاعبه تشواميني (د: 11)، ولكن سلتا فيجو تمكن من إدراك التعادل عن طريق بورخا ايجليسياس (د: 25)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الثاني أحرز فريق ريال مدريد هدفاً قاتلاً وذلك بتسديدة قوية من فيديريكو فالفيردي (د: 90+4)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز ريال مدريد بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق ريال مدريد فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 63 في المركز الثاني، فيما تلقى سلتا فيجو الخسارة الـ7 وتجمد رصيده عند 40 نقطة في المركز الـ6.